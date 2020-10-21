Some of you may have read my other post called "recent experiences with aliexpress" where I indicate that many packages arrived during and after the lockdown, expect four that were shipped via Cainao, they never showed up.

Anyway...

I had another electronics project to do so I decided to do a test.

I ordered 12 components from different sellers on the same day (July 3rd) and shipped them via a variety of methods.

At this point there are 7 items that have still not arrived, all via Cainao

LP00181683537126

LP00185134864211

LP00181677075997

LP00185215378071

LP00185128901694

LP00185203314408

LP00185159230496



The other 5 that arrived are as follows



S00000149591852 Yanwen

UW614204875CN China Post

LE742399755CN China Post

At this point is is clear and incontrovertible that Cainao is simply not delivering packages. I cannot stress enough that 0 percent of the Cainao packages have arrived and 100% of the packages sent via other methods have arrived.

This is in addition the the four other Cainao packages that I am still waiting for (Since March)...

LP00169936399264

LP00166213946313

LP00169868662651

LP00167746634248

I am writing this simply to let everyone know that before Covid Cainao was semi reliable, now it is a guaranteed fail. Don't fall for the appeal of the low shipping cost.

Best wishes to all,

Matt.