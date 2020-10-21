Some of you may have read my other post called "recent experiences with aliexpress" where I indicate that many packages arrived during and after the lockdown, expect four that were shipped via Cainao, they never showed up.
Anyway...
I had another electronics project to do so I decided to do a test.
I ordered 12 components from different sellers on the same day (July 3rd) and shipped them via a variety of methods.
At this point there are 7 items that have still not arrived, all via Cainao
LP00181683537126
LP00185134864211
LP00181677075997
LP00185215378071
LP00185128901694
LP00185203314408
LP00185159230496
The other 5 that arrived are as follows
S00000149591852 Yanwen
UW614204875CN China Post
S00000149591852 Yanwen
UW614204875CN China Post
LE742399755CN China Post
At this point is is clear and incontrovertible that Cainao is simply not delivering packages. I cannot stress enough that 0 percent of the Cainao packages have arrived and 100% of the packages sent via other methods have arrived.
This is in addition the the four other Cainao packages that I am still waiting for (Since March)...
LP00169936399264
LP00166213946313
LP00169868662651
LP00167746634248
I am writing this simply to let everyone know that before Covid Cainao was semi reliable, now it is a guaranteed fail. Don't fall for the appeal of the low shipping cost.
Best wishes to all,
Matt.