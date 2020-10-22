Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicNASA to announce new discovery regarding our moon
Resnick

#279549 22-Oct-2020 15:54
https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-announce-new-science-results-about-moon

 

 

 

Interesting.....sub-surface ice perhaps?

kobiak
  #2590288 22-Oct-2020 15:56
...or ancient takeaway shop on the "dark" side of the moon.




frankv
  #2590294 22-Oct-2020 16:02
Russians got there first?

 

 

 
 
 
 


Resnick

  #2590296 22-Oct-2020 16:04
Hmmm, ancient Russian takeaways....what could possibly go wrong?

sittingduckz
  #2590300 22-Oct-2020 16:11
It's flat!

 

 

 

edit: with an ancient Russian takeaways




sittingduckz
  #2590304 22-Oct-2020 16:15
Empty Vodka bottles scattered around an unsuccessful campfire... and a small pile of Russian takeaway vomit




shk292
  #2590314 22-Oct-2020 16:37
Old news

 

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1034314/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

 

 

eracode
Grumpy GeeZer
  #2590315 22-Oct-2020 16:39
frankv:

 

Russians got there first?

 

 

So that’s where the story-line for the TV series ‘For All Mankind’ came from - turns out it’s not fiction, it’s a documentary.




Dratsab
  #2590318 22-Oct-2020 16:40
Life...


kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #2590319 22-Oct-2020 16:41
The moon really is made of cheese?




nzkc
  #2590323 22-Oct-2020 16:49
That maybe they didnt really land on it in 1969

wellygary
  #2590331 22-Oct-2020 17:09
shk292:

 

Old news

 

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1034314/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

 

 

My thoughts exactly......

 

  

