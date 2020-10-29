Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPainting a dark roof white - any experience?
potscrubber

15 posts

Geek


#279642 29-Oct-2020 16:01
Send private message quote this post

Hi there

 

This may seem a strange forum to post this question, but it's one where I am interested in & value the opinions of this particular community.

 

Our house - 1957 Rimu weatherboard / brick villa - has a very northern aspect.  The living areas have huge windows for the house style, with a brick exterior on that side.  The Colorcote zincalume roof is 10 years old, and a dark karaka colour.  It is a low pitch, with vast areas of roof pointing directly at the summer sun.  The roof cavity has a grab bag of different pink batts, probably about 15 years old.

 

The living areas have become unbearable in summer, despite blinds, great natural airflow, ceiling fans.

 

Obviously mitigating this requires a multi-pronged approach.  We will probably end up with some form of aircon & solar (why not).

 

But I'm interested if anyone here has painted their dark roof white or light coloured, and if it made a real world difference, or if you think it's a myth, or over-stated.

 

Any input graciously received, thank-you!

 

 

Create new topic
Hammerer
2232 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2593478 29-Oct-2020 16:24
Send private message quote this post

Same for us.

 

We have a 1960 rimu house with a Karaka steel roof which replaced an older asbestos roof. The asbestos was a good insulator; the steel is not. So we got a lot of heat in summer and a lot of cold in winter. We could feel the heat radiating from the ceiling on the sunny summer days.

 

We fixed most of the problem by adding more insulation - a thick polyester blanket - over all the joists and over the old pink batts insulation which was only placed between the joists. Since then our summers have been cooler and our winters a lot warmer.

 

We are planning to paint over the karaka with a silver colour some time in the next decade and expect a small drop in summer heat.

frankv
3941 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2593482 29-Oct-2020 16:30
Send private message quote this post

I don't know about roofs, but I can tell you that the colour of the walls is hugely significant to how hot they get.

 

Many years ago, my ski club (along with all the others) was compelled by the Tongariro National Park Board to paint our lodge a dark brown, so it would be less visible. (Which it did, at shortish distances. However at longer distances, reflections from the the planar surfaces stood out just as much as orange or white or silver or any other colour. But I digress.) Subsequently we had issues with doors and windows jamming and such-like, as the north-facing walls heated and expanded relative to the south-facing walls. We then used a data logger to record the temperatures of white, old light brown, and mandatory dark brown paint on the north-facing wall. The floppy disk with the data on is long gone, I'm sorry to say, so, from memory, we found that the dark paint got IIRC to 65C in the daytime, whereas the white topped out IIRC about 20C. The dark paint was also significantly colder at night than the white. This was in August, at about 4800ft, with top air temperatures about I guess 15C.

 

So I think that painting your roof white would probably help a lot. I wonder whether some ventilation into your ceiling space would help too? You might even be able to get some convective cooling... hot air escaping out the vent would draw cool air into the house.

 

 

 
 
 
 


potscrubber

15 posts

Geek


  #2593483 29-Oct-2020 16:32
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for your input Hammerer.  Do you remember what product you used, it's R rating?  Part of our issue is that the pitch is so low, especially towards the walls, and the roof such a mess of timber, that installation will be v. difficult, especially towards the walls.

Gordy7
1148 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2593484 29-Oct-2020 16:36
Send private message quote this post

I repainted a west timber wall to our bedroom that copped sun from 1pm until 8pm.

 

The previous paint had a solar reflectance of 23% and the new paint about 80% reflectance.

 

Made a significant drop in wall temperature and meant we could get to sleep earlier.

 

So I would say worth a shot with your roof too.

 

Edit:

 

I used Wattyl Solagard Low Sheen...                         

 

Dark Greenish - Blixen Formula 59762         LRV23%

 

to

 

Off white - Lamb’s Fleece               LRV77%

 

        




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

kotuku4
383 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2593489 29-Oct-2020 16:57
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

I have used NOVAtherm polyester insulation blanket, 200mm thick R3.2, over existing pink batts.  The brands have similar ratings, just the price and availability to choose this brand, self installed. 

 

Have permanent green Zincalume roof, needed repair/repaint within 10 year warranty and is coming up for another paint, will consider lighter colour or reflective roof paint. Was warned off Karaka as it had fading and peeling issues.

 

Have a double garage that had permanent green steel roller doors, repainted Titania.  As garage baked in summer, heat radiating from the doors. 




:)

potscrubber

15 posts

Geek


  #2593494 29-Oct-2020 17:08
Send private message quote this post

kotuku4:

 

Hi

 

I have used NOVAtherm polyester insulation blanket, 200mm thick R3.2, over existing pink batts.  The brands have similar ratings, just the price and availability to choose this brand, self installed. 

 

Have permanent green Zincalume roof, needed repair/repaint within 10 year warranty and is coming up for another paint, will consider lighter colour or reflective roof paint. Was warned off Karaka as it had fading and peeling issues.

 

Have a double garage that had permanent green steel roller doors, repainted Titania.  As garage baked in summer, heat radiating from the doors. 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the input.  Yeah the karaka has faded a little bit.  But not as much as our first re-roof!  True story, we were quoted and sold on the Colorcote product.  Less than 2 years later, the karaka colour was a powdery, shedding tan brown.  Turned out, what the (local, small town) roofers had installed was "Kiwisteel" (i.e. NOT "kiwi" product).  Product substitution.  We made them replace it....  but I digress. 

neb

neb
3049 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2593501 29-Oct-2020 17:42
Send private message quote this post

frankv:

I wonder whether some ventilation into your ceiling space would help too? You might even be able to get some convective cooling... hot air escaping out the vent would draw cool air into the house.

 

 

Or use the heat difference between the ceiling space and the outside air to run a Stirling engine that ventilates the space. When it reaches equilibrium, the engine stops by itself.

 
 
 
 


Bung
3508 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2593506 29-Oct-2020 17:56
Send private message quote this post

While you are still at the thinking about it stage check that your local Council doesn't have any restrictions on roof colour.

neb

neb
3049 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2593508 29-Oct-2020 18:02
Send private message quote this post

Our new roof will be Gull Grey, TSR 56%, LRV 50%, to match the existing grey roof. There seem to be different ways of measuring this, the highest LRV for the Colorcote scale I've got is Off White at 67% so Lamb's Fleece at 77% sounds very high. Karaka, for comparison, is 8%, just above Black at 5%.

Create new topic





News »

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.