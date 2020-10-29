Hi there

This may seem a strange forum to post this question, but it's one where I am interested in & value the opinions of this particular community.

Our house - 1957 Rimu weatherboard / brick villa - has a very northern aspect. The living areas have huge windows for the house style, with a brick exterior on that side. The Colorcote zincalume roof is 10 years old, and a dark karaka colour. It is a low pitch, with vast areas of roof pointing directly at the summer sun. The roof cavity has a grab bag of different pink batts, probably about 15 years old.

The living areas have become unbearable in summer, despite blinds, great natural airflow, ceiling fans.

Obviously mitigating this requires a multi-pronged approach. We will probably end up with some form of aircon & solar (why not).

But I'm interested if anyone here has painted their dark roof white or light coloured, and if it made a real world difference, or if you think it's a myth, or over-stated.

Any input graciously received, thank-you!