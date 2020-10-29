Hey everyone,



My property manager has emailed me saying there is an outstanding balance for one day rent. However she told me that the property must be signed over by midday the day she is claiming rent for, so due to work it was signed over the day before.



Because she wanted the property by midday, the advice I've had from family was that I shouldn't be paying the rent for that day. (rent paid till 25 Oct, keys handed 25th, she wanted keys no later than midday 26th).



Its not the money as such, but after the cleaning issue I'm not exactly happy with the situation.



Also, I spent heaps of time cleaning. I received a text early that week that behind the oven was dirty (hadn't thought to do there) however when I went to do it, it was done. And things like the toilet etc, didn't think much of it.



On handover day I found out she had a cleaner in for half a day and I was paying for it. I didn't agree to it. I didn't even know. I don't think this is right, it was my place still and I wasn't even given a chance. Apparently the kitchen floor was dirty even though I had mopped it too... Which was weird. Was pretty heartbroken she wasn't happy.



The new Tennant also wanted the carpets done, also only found out at handover that she had the carpet cleaners in already and it too was coming off my bond. I didn't know anything about it till then and now am quite annoyed about it all. Is this all legit or normal? Family telling me it's not.



Don't get me wrong, the place was clean. Apparently she is pedantic I've since heard though. The whole thing has just left a very sour taste for my first time renting :(