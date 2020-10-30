Come across this article today: a few residents in a rural/lifestyle neighbourhood near where I live, complaining of the lack of signal provided by the nearby cell site. They are not the only ones to complain and then go to the media about it - A second business near Invercargill has contacted Stuff within a week to express their extreme frustration at the Spark telco, saying the company is failing to provide them with an adequate cellphone service.
This to me sounds unrealistic and entitlement. Anymore thoughts?