Off topic: Unrealistic expectations of service
halper86

#279650 30-Oct-2020 10:22
https://stuff.co.nz/national/123228361/spark-stumped-as-customers-demand-answers-for-virtually-nonexistent-cellphone-coverage
Come across this article today: a few residents in a rural/lifestyle neighbourhood near where I live, complaining of the lack of signal provided by the nearby cell site. They are not the only ones to complain and then go to the media about it - A second business near Invercargill has contacted Stuff within a week to express their extreme frustration at the Spark telco, saying the company is failing to provide them with an adequate cellphone service.
This to me sounds unrealistic and entitlement. Anymore thoughts?

xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
  #2593850 30-Oct-2020 10:24
Reading the full article, it sounds like it was working, then has started failing. So fair enough for them to kick up a fuss if the provider has done nothing.

 

 

 

 




halper86

  #2593864 30-Oct-2020 10:35
xpd:

Reading the full article, it sounds like it was working, then has started failing. So fair enough for them to kick up a fuss if the provider has done nothing.


Or whether they believe it is going to get better and it never does.
Overloading may also be an issue as there has been an increase in lifestyle developments in the area. The nearby freezing works only has one 850mhz transmitter, so traffic to the tower in question would be increased, so quite possibly this could be a factor to play.

 
 
 
 


hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2593870 30-Oct-2020 10:42
xpd:

 

Reading the full article, it sounds like it was working, then has started failing. So fair enough for them to kick up a fuss if the provider has done nothing

 

 

read to me like their concept of it originally working is that it would get enough of a sniff to send a sms.

 

 

 

all it really takes is for a minor environmental change for that little sniff to go.

 

I'm not surprised by the response from spark. although reading between the lines it sounds like they might simply put a femicell in for this customer.




