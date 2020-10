I'm looking to purchase an item from a private seller on ebay UK for £85.99. Postage is £15.90 (fair enough) but then ebay is adding a whopping £24.09 for import charges (being 28% on purchase price!).

I'm not up to play with current rules, but would have expected no GST on this purchase as is from a private individual in the UK, or 15% at a maximum?

Can any regular ebay buyers enlighten me?