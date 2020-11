I have decided to start a new thread dedicated to human foolishness. Posts can be light, though they don't have to be, and Darwin Awards may be included, but I hope the net will be cast wider than that. It is non-political, just Homers doing Homer things.

To start things off, here is an item about a man who paid $150 for a 'full-contact' experience with a leopard, and got his money's worth.