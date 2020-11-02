Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Possible to gamble on USA presidential outcome?
David321

#279707 2-Nov-2020 20:34
I am not much of a betting man but am curious if it is possible to somehow place a bet with the likes of TAB in regards to who will win the USA presidential election. I have had a look on TAB and it seems to only be racing which you can bet on there??

ANglEAUT
  #2596625 2-Nov-2020 20:42
From within NZ? Not sure.

 

I do know there are overseas establishments that will gladly take your money. Before you put any money down, have a look here: https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2020-election-forecast/

 

From what I hear, Florida & Pennsylvania are the two states to watch on election night.

 

 




matisyahu
  #2596628 2-Nov-2020 20:51
There has only just recently been a change in the law regarding the ability for TAB to offer 'novelty bets' so if there is going to be any sort of offers it'll probably in the future some time.




"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"

 

