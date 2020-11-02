From within NZ? Not sure.
I do know there are overseas establishments that will gladly take your money. Before you put any money down, have a look here: https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2020-election-forecast/
From what I hear, Florida & Pennsylvania are the two states to watch on election night.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
There has only just recently been a change in the law regarding the ability for TAB to offer 'novelty bets' so if there is going to be any sort of offers it'll probably in the future some time.
"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"