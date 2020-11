I see the subject of Portable Air Conditioner topic opens and closes every few years on here.

I am looking at buying a Delonghi Silent Air-to-Air Portable Air Conditioner PACCN86 for $800

It seems to be middle of the road?

Would appreciate any negative, positive, alternatives. Especially any "just buy a cheap 4-500 hundred unit they are all pretty much the same" comments :)

Thanks for the assist I know less than zero on the subject :)