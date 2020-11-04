Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
This is a general point so didn't seem to belong in any specific forum, Mods please relocate if you think it does.

I was watching Mandalorian last night and noted a number of scenes where the camera work jarred. I re-ran them.

It’s hard to describe but it felt to me that some parts were too real. Film work shouldn’t feel like watching a home movie. It should feel like you’re viewing the scenes as an invisible observer. Some scenes, especially in the main fight with the giant sand worm, felt as though they suddenly switched from film work to something shot on a phone at a fancy dress party. Usually close up scenes of one or two actors.

I wonder if they used different cameras for the wide scenes and close ups because the visual feel to me was disconnected enough to notice.

Did anyone else notice? I've seen it in several other streamed series and multiple platforms, not just this one.





I hear what you're saying.

 

I've also noticed that modern HD cameras are showing up the quality of sets.




And actor's skin conditions.

