Team

Interested in your thoughts on something I received in the mail, was sent a proposal for an extra garden bag. Whilst not surprising to drum up some sales, it's an "opt out" service.

The bag was sent along with the letter and requires users to log in online and opt out, and leave the un-requested bag to the letterbox on a specific date.

Coupled with the bag is a letter, with the address in the usual spot for an envelope (although not delivered in one to the letterbox) and in red it reads

"An Extra Bag on us, Please read other side first to find out about our Extra Garden Bag".

What's the go with opt-out offers like this, I ask due to some elderly neighbors in the street confused as to how to avoid the offer, that they never asked for and to check they won't be charged.

Not in a position to scan the letter currently, will do so when time allows.