I had a pair of Salomon tramping boots break. They are less than 1 year old and the rivet on a lace loop broke.

The retailer has accepted the claim. No issue there.

But .. they have elected to send the boots for assessment and possible repair rather than replace them. This could take up to 6 weeks.

The trouble is, I have several trips planned between now and then and I need my boots. I've explained this politely to the retailer, but they were unmoved

I'm basically going to have to buy another pair of boots. Do I have any options here?