If you do get into the US or Canada be careful of your assets back here in New Zealand



Both the US and Canada tax worldwide income and things like Kiwisaver don't have special tax treatment like it does here. The growth within these funds can be punitively taxed under their tax laws



Also if you have a home here in NZ and a mortgage against it the interest in that mortgage can be subject to NRWT tax also if there is a currency fluctuation any gains against the local US/Canadian dollar can be considered taxable income too - This is not a problem if you don't own a home and a mortgage free



Sell your home after you leave? Both those countries have capital gains tax you will have to estimate the value of your home when become a resident there and if you sell. pay tax on the gains on

the sale?



Don't sell your home and keep it? Canada had a “departure tax” that is a tax on the gains of your home when you leave Canada. Lets say your house is worth 700k when you arrive in Canada and 900k when you come back to NZ that 200k of gains is Taxable in Canada



Go out, explore the world, but get professional Tax advice from a professional who knows both tax systems to protect your wealth