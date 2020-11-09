Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What sort of olde machinery is this?
kiwifidget

#279794 9-Nov-2020 18:13
Hi guys and gals,

 

I've been asked to identify what this photo is about.

 

I have no clues, just this photo.

 

I have ruled out a device for making haystacks.

 

But now I am stumped.

 

Any ideas?

 

Thanks.




kiwifidget

  #2600598 9-Nov-2020 18:24
I have wondered if it's for lifting power/phone poles into position.

 

But then... where is the pole?

 

Where is the hole for the pole?

 

Is the angle of the top wire too oblique (is that the word?)?

 

 

 

 




Gordy7
  #2600619 9-Nov-2020 19:10
Some sort of dragline winch or excavator..... a line appears to go off to the right from the top pulley....

 

The boss is well dressed  😀

 

 




