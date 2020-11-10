Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Gem Visa is giving me $20
superman

44 posts

Geek


#279807 10-Nov-2020 14:29
Send private message

And all I have to do is tick up $3600 more of credit card debt. I’m so confused by this offer lmao, are these thought up by real people or automated?

OldGeek
511 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2601080 10-Nov-2020 15:32
Send private message

Click the Activate Offer button.  You will no doubt find out what the catch is.




--

OldGeek.

KrazyKid
928 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2601084 10-Nov-2020 15:38
Send private message

LOL

 

Surely it's a robot.
If it was me I would look at your past spending habits and automate a target for you to get the reward credit.

Mind you personally $20 would make me go out of my why to spend $3600.
But I might use the GEM card over another if I could easily get to the target...

