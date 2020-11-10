And all I have to do is tick up $3600 more of credit card debt. I’m so confused by this offer lmao, are these thought up by real people or automated?
Click the Activate Offer button. You will no doubt find out what the catch is.
Surely it's a robot.
If it was me I would look at your past spending habits and automate a target for you to get the reward credit.
Mind you personally $20 would make me go out of my why to spend $3600.
But I might use the GEM card over another if I could easily get to the target...