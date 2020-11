Got a recorded message on my landline by a woman with an American accent. Basically, she said that Amazon would very soon be taking money from my bank acct for the Prime service as my 30 day free trial was about to expire. If I wanted to cancel this I should press 1.

Well, checked my Amazon a/c and it was still offering me the 30 day trial so assumed the scam was to get access to my a/c.

Anyone with this experience?