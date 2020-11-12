Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
JaseNZ

#279842 12-Nov-2020 11:39
I have a friend who is wanting to upgrade her old windows laptop of the being driven by hamster era.

 

She also wants to upgrade her phone and already has her heart set on a blue OPPO A91 Dual SIM Smartphone.

 

She does a lot of photography on an enthusiast level but does not want to enter the apple eco system and along with her camera wants to use the phone for photo's around town etc.

 

She has a budget of 3k with the phone taking up 600 of that leave $2400 for the lappy.

 

Perhaps the Microsoft 3 laptop ?? at $2290.00

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/prod185145.html

 

 

 

Or Dell Xps 13" i5 at $1800

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/prod185173.html

 

 

 

Just after some advice, She also won't budge on Noel Leemings.

 

 

 

Any and all advice before I take her in tomorrow would be much appreciated. 




floydbloke
  #2602562 12-Nov-2020 11:47
Black Friday sales coming up.  I wouldn't buy a big ticket item from NL until then.




Jase2985
  #2602572 12-Nov-2020 11:58
but what will she use the laptop for?

 

 

 
 
 
 


JaseNZ

  #2602587 12-Nov-2020 12:13
Her photography stuff, which I am guessing is light room and she will also have ms office on it.

 

She is heading away and wants to get everything now I could try and persuade her but don't like my chances.




