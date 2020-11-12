I have a friend who is wanting to upgrade her old windows laptop of the being driven by hamster era.

She also wants to upgrade her phone and already has her heart set on a blue OPPO A91 Dual SIM Smartphone.

She does a lot of photography on an enthusiast level but does not want to enter the apple eco system and along with her camera wants to use the phone for photo's around town etc.

She has a budget of 3k with the phone taking up 600 of that leave $2400 for the lappy.

Perhaps the Microsoft 3 laptop ?? at $2290.00

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/prod185145.html

Or Dell Xps 13" i5 at $1800

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/prod185173.html

Just after some advice, She also won't budge on Noel Leemings.

Any and all advice before I take her in tomorrow would be much appreciated.