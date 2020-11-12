Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Hoyts : 80's movies

#279852 12-Nov-2020 16:44
Hoyts are playing some classic 80's action/SciFi movies as of this weekend - so check out your local for times etc.

 

HBC has Aliens this Sunday, so I'm off to see that :)

 

 




  #2602870 12-Nov-2020 16:46
I'd wait until this afternoon's Press conference before making any plans to go to the movies this weekend, especially in Auckland......

  #2602874 12-Nov-2020 16:50
Meh, doubt it'll change.

 

And going by today's movie visit, social distancing will not be an issue ;)

 

 




