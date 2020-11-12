Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Stuff - Disable autoplay in Firefox on macOS
#279855 12-Nov-2020 19:17
The Stuff website seems to override the autoplay disable setting in Firefox on macOS Catalina. I don't mind watching some of their video items, but I would rather have control over it than to have have their bombardment of often completely irrelevant items.

 

I have disabled autoplay in the Firefox settings and have no problems at all on the Herald site, YouTube etc etc - but Stuff seems to be particularly aggressive.

 

I'm wondering if I may have missed an about:config setting, but surely setting Autoplay (Video and Audio) to disabled should be enough. I'd welcome tips from anyone who has done this successfully.

 

Thanks

  #2602988 12-Nov-2020 19:29
You can have different settings for each website, so if you already have a custom setting for Stuff, then this may include autoplay on.

 

⌘I (or tools->page info) then permissions.

  #2603000 12-Nov-2020 20:00
Nope - that wasn't it. The settings look OK. What I did notice just now is that when scrolling through a page, a video is paused until the cursor enters the frame of the video. The video then starts to play - no clicking involved, just scrolling the page so that the cursor enters the frame.

