The Stuff website seems to override the autoplay disable setting in Firefox on macOS Catalina. I don't mind watching some of their video items, but I would rather have control over it than to have have their bombardment of often completely irrelevant items.

I have disabled autoplay in the Firefox settings and have no problems at all on the Herald site, YouTube etc etc - but Stuff seems to be particularly aggressive.

I'm wondering if I may have missed an about:config setting, but surely setting Autoplay (Video and Audio) to disabled should be enough. I'd welcome tips from anyone who has done this successfully.

Thanks