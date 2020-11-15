CrashAndBurn:

I work at one of the top schools in the country. This is my personal opinion.

There is no advantage to accelerate students into university (with a few rare exceptions) At best you graduate a year earlier than your classmates, but you have missed out on so much social development. Year 12s as mature as they like to think of them selves are not year 13s. The maturity change that I see every year is incredible. Year 12 in to first year of Uni, they just aren't there socially. Plus they will miss out on so many social opportunities.

He get his degree at 20 as opposed to 21 who cares? That extra year of hand holding at school might lead to a massive increase in maturity (might not but at what loss).

Maturity isn't just about having good study habits and a clear idea of what they want. It is about interacting with others, reliance, experience. Somethings come with time rather than learning.

Any way my 2 cents.