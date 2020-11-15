Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skipping Year 13 to go straight to University
CrashAndBurn

#279896 15-Nov-2020 21:11
My son is going to Year 12 next year and I recently found out that it is common to skip Year 13 altogether and go straight to University. I am a migrant and back home this only happens when you are considered gifted :p This made me decide to do some research to see if this is possible for my son.

 

He goes to AGS doing Cambridge Pathway. He is leaning towards architecture/engineering/design field. Is going to any of these feasible from Year 12 or better to complete Year 13? Any other pros and cons to be aware of? Does he need to be a straight A student for this to happen?

blackjack17
  #2604397 15-Nov-2020 21:34
I work at one of the top schools in the country.  This is my personal opinion.

 

There is no advantage to accelerate students into university (with a few rare exceptions)  At best you graduate a year earlier than your classmates, but you have missed out on so much social development.  Year 12s as mature as they like to think of them selves are not year 13s.  The maturity change that I see every year is incredible.  Year 12 in to first year of Uni, they just aren't there socially.  Plus they will miss out on so many social opportunities.  

 

He get his degree at 20 as opposed to 21 who cares?  That extra year of hand holding at school might lead to a massive increase in maturity (might not but at what loss).

 

Maturity isn't just about having good study habits and a clear idea of what they want.  It is about interacting with others, reliance, experience.  Somethings come with time rather than learning.

 

 

 

Any way my 2 cents.




CrashAndBurn

  #2604400 15-Nov-2020 21:37
blackjack17:

 

I work at one of the top schools in the country.  This is my personal opinion.

 

There is no advantage to accelerate students into university (with a few rare exceptions)  At best you graduate a year earlier than your classmates, but you have missed out on so much social development.  Year 12s as mature as they like to think of them selves are not year 13s.  The maturity change that I see every year is incredible.  Year 12 in to first year of Uni, they just aren't there socially.  Plus they will miss out on so many social opportunities.  

 

He get his degree at 20 as opposed to 21 who cares?  That extra year of hand holding at school might lead to a massive increase in maturity (might not but at what loss).

 

Maturity isn't just about having good study habits and a clear idea of what they want.  It is about interacting with others, reliance, experience.  Somethings come with time rather than learning.

 

Any way my 2 cents.

 

 

Thanks for this. Much appreciated. You mentioned social opportunities, when i searched for the same topic the common theme i got from Reddit was that they can't get drunk together with their classmates due to being 17 :p

 
 
 
 


PolicyGuy
  #2604407 15-Nov-2020 21:54
CrashAndBurn:
My son is going to Year 12 next year and I recently found out that it is common to skip Year 13 altogether and go straight to University.
It might be "common to skip Year 13" in your group of acquaintances, but it is a very uncommon practice in most groups with whom I am familiar. I have a wide circle of acquaintance, including having served several years on a High School Board of Trustees, so I would be surprised if my experience was atypical.

 

Young adults plucked from their cohort and placed in University a year early are I think likely to have a much more difficult socialisation experience than ones who move with their cohort having enjoyed a full secondary education. That would include all the non-academic aspects of Y13 student life.

 

Unless your son is one of those very, very few who are doing extramural university papers in Y11 and expect to get their Masters degree well before they're twenty, I would say "Don't do it".
My $0.02

timmmay
  #2604408 15-Nov-2020 21:58
I concur - social skills are critical to success, and they'll have a much better / easier time of it advancing at the regular rate. A kid a year younger will not get on well at uni IMHO. If they're super smart maybe they can do a few uni papers remotely.

CrashAndBurn

  #2604409 15-Nov-2020 22:00
PolicyGuy:

 

CrashAndBurn:
My son is going to Year 12 next year and I recently found out that it is common to skip Year 13 altogether and go straight to University.
It might be "common to skip Year 13" in your group of acquaintances, but it is a very uncommon practice in most groups with whom I am familiar. I have a wide circle of acquaintance, including having served several years on a High School Board of Trustees, so I would be surprised if my experience was atypical.

 

Young adults plucked from their cohort and placed in University a year early are I think likely to have a much more difficult socialisation experience than ones who move with their cohort having enjoyed a full secondary education. That would include all the non-academic aspects of Y13 student life.

 

Unless your son is one of those very, very few who are doing extramural university papers in Y11 and expect to get their Masters degree well before they're twenty, I would say "Don't do it".
My $0.02

 

 

I think you may be right as my son is on one of the top 3 classes for his form. Some of his mates are getting ready to take a law degree from year 12.

pab

pab
  #2604411 15-Nov-2020 22:04
As someone who works on the University side, I agree with of what @ blackjack17 mentioned. You could consider something like Canterbury’s STAR programme via distance or Auckland’s Young Scholars to compliment their year 13 at school and give your child a taste of University study. Be sure to talk to the school if that is something your child wishes to pursue.

