CrashAndBurn:

My son is going to Year 12 next year and I recently found out that it is common to skip Year 13 altogether and go straight to University. I am a migrant and back home this only happens when you are considered gifted :p This made me decide to do some research to see if this is possible for my son.
He goes to AGS doing Cambridge Pathway. He is leaning towards architecture/engineering/design field. Is going to any of these feasible from Year 12 or better to complete Year 13? Any other pros and cons to be aware of? Does he need to be a straight A student for this to happen?