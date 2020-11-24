Wondering if anyone else gets frustrated with the Metservice rain radar? It's not the radar itself, but the way they display it.

On the mobile app, if you zoom in, then move forward or back, it resets your zoom each time - same with the rain forecast too.

On the website, you can choose 300km or 120km which is nice, but it doesn't seem to be possible to choose the area, it's just the 120km closest to the particular radar you're looking at - unsure if that may be a limitation, or if it's simply a 'zoom in', surely they could let you choose the area you want to see. Zooming in on the 300km view does work OK, but I think it's a lower resolution possibly?

Just interested to hear if anyone else uses it a lot, and how you find it. Is there anywhere else to look at that same radar information that is displayed in a better way? Cheers.