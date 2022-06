So for about a year now I have been given warnings from google that my account is nearly maxing out the 17GB allocated.

So I can see that 11.5GB was gmail and 5GB was google drive.

I have deleted the oldest 25,000 of my 40,000 emails and I now am using 10GB on gmail.

I would have thought it would be down to 6GB.

Trash is empty.

Anyone has the same issue?