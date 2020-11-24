Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is Youshop still working during pandemic? (USA)
Wife wants to buy something (books - USA) that won't ship here. She is asking if anyone has used Youshop recently and is it working as intended?

 

Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Yes. I used Youshop UK recently for an Ebay purchase, delivery 10 days ago.

Thanks, Anyone has bought anything from Youshop USA?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Yep, Item just landed infact, Amazon to YouShop USA:

 

 

 

Yesterday 14:42 In transit to local depot Auckland Airport  

 

Yesterday 14:41 International arrival Auckland Airport

 

22Nov 22/11/2020 08:14 Handover for arrival processing Auckland, New Zealand

 

21Nov 21/11/2020 12:03 Flight arrival Auckland, New Zealand

 

16Nov 16/11/2020 00:00 Ready to send  

 

14Nov 14/11/2020 07:56 International departure    

 

14/11/2020 01:34 Ready to send  

 

13Nov 13/11/2020 08:27 Payment confirmed    

 

13/11/2020 06:53 Processed at warehouse




Thanks have informed missus




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Just be aware some merchants black list the shipping address of the freight forwarder. Tried to buy a coach bag for partner but they blocked the transaction I think because of the shipping address.




Ditto




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

