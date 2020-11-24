Wife wants to buy something (books - USA) that won't ship here. She is asking if anyone has used Youshop recently and is it working as intended?
Thanks
Yes. I used Youshop UK recently for an Ebay purchase, delivery 10 days ago.
Thanks, Anyone has bought anything from Youshop USA?
Yep, Item just landed infact, Amazon to YouShop USA:
Yesterday 14:42 In transit to local depot Auckland Airport
Yesterday 14:41 International arrival Auckland Airport
22Nov 22/11/2020 08:14 Handover for arrival processing Auckland, New Zealand
21Nov 21/11/2020 12:03 Flight arrival Auckland, New Zealand
16Nov 16/11/2020 00:00 Ready to send
14Nov 14/11/2020 07:56 International departure
14/11/2020 01:34 Ready to send
13Nov 13/11/2020 08:27 Payment confirmed
13/11/2020 06:53 Processed at warehouse
Just be aware some merchants black list the shipping address of the freight forwarder. Tried to buy a coach bag for partner but they blocked the transaction I think because of the shipping address.
