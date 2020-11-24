Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Nz Post + International Postage + gst
GSManiac

#280056 24-Nov-2020 15:00
So got an online quote for sending a parcel to the USA and it was $55 however when I went in store, they quoted $60. So I sent a DM to Nz Post who informed me that there is a service fee of $5 for paying in store. 

 

“A service fee of $5 (RRP) is included in the instore price of sending parcels overseas to cover the electronic data capture cost, processing and administration fee”

 

 

 

So international postage is zero rated for GST however if they are including a service fee for instore payments, I would have expected that $5 to be subject to GST, which is currently isn’t. 

 

If they’re going to charge me a service fee, I would expect that fee to be collecting gst for the govt and not lumped into the postage fee which doesn’t not collect gst. 

 

any one got any insights?

 

 

 

Thanks. 

frankv
  #2609853 24-Nov-2020 15:09
Services performed directly in connection with goods that are, or will be, entered for export are zero-rated. I guess that must include the freight of the goods.

 

Conversely, GST is collected on freight to NZ, but not on freight from place to place outside NZ. So, when shipping a container to NZ, you pay GST on the sea voyage, but not on trucking the container to the port in the foreign country.

 

 

Oblivian
  #2609858 24-Nov-2020 15:20
Looks to be 0'd

 

From 1 October 2020, we will be introducing an EAD fee of $5 (GST zero rated) to International Air manual consignment notes.  From this date we will also no longer be able to provide overprinted Consignment notes. 

 

Not sure how long it has been since you sent something, but there's some new customs rules from Oct to make an international standard. And they're a PITA.

 

Now require advance notice service they're providing over counter to enter the details for you. Not just fill in a form. And BLOCK letters, or they return to sender!

 

Just ask @TalkieT. You can't just specify 'clothes'. You have to say their country of origin, and specific style/size details.

 

https://www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/sending-internationally/customs-declarations-consignment-notes/electronic-advance-data 

