So got an online quote for sending a parcel to the USA and it was $55 however when I went in store, they quoted $60. So I sent a DM to Nz Post who informed me that there is a service fee of $5 for paying in store.





“A service fee of $5 (RRP) is included in the instore price of sending parcels overseas to cover the electronic data capture cost, processing and administration fee”

So international postage is zero rated for GST however if they are including a service fee for instore payments, I would have expected that $5 to be subject to GST, which is currently isn’t.





If they’re going to charge me a service fee, I would expect that fee to be collecting gst for the govt and not lumped into the postage fee which doesn’t not collect gst.





any one got any insights?

Thanks.