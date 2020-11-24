Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[Feedback] What deals would you like RackNerd to offer exclusively to GeekZone?
Hi Guys,

 

Dave here, look I wanted to get an idea of what hosting services interest you and what are some things that you would like to see our company do.

 

Dave

I have one for you - I have been running an on premise email for many years (SBS2011) but getting fed up of having downtime etc.  Requirements are:

1) Single email user
2) Couple of notification email accounts (security camera alerts, tc.)
3) Ideally something that supports me exporting all my mail to a new system.

Current options are:

* Export all mail to Microsoft 365 Exchange Server
* Use 25Mail.st (excellent service BTW, and Kiwi owned I believe?)

So, what suggestions would you have for offers from RackNerd?  There must be others here that have email requirements or run on premise Exchange servers?

Do you offer Exchange hosting?  Or are you Linux only?

RackNerd may come back with a decent offering. But honestly I find it hard to look past the Exchange online P1 license from Office365 for $6.90 a month.

 

If I was to look at something else for less money, I'd consider ZohoMail, but I prefer the polish of 365 for now, particularly with Microsoft adding '+' addressing support (like gmail has had for years)

 

It's pretty difficult for someone to compete with office 365 pricing for exchange only, I reckon- especially if you are interested in the ActiveSync features which "just work" a bit nicer compared to CardDev/CalDev in my opinion. 

Pedant alert: Premises.

 

 

 

There is no such word as premise in this context.







Racknerd: Clone frantech/buyvm's VPS and block storage offers but with servers closer to NZ.

Email: @timbosan take a look at mxroute.com (who often advertise black Friday deals in various forums)

We can definitely do some deals for you or anyone send me a DM tell me what you want and i'll sort it for you.

