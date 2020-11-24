Today I received an email from a recrutment firm asking me to update my details. I believe the email is genuine.
I clicked the link, and after several redirects, was greeted by a survey form containing my name, phone number, email address and job title. Had they had the information, I believe it would also show my general location and my current employer.
Alarm bells are ringing, I don't know what other information they have, it's been several years since I've dealt with them.
Is there any legitimate secure way my information could be being stored, or is it likely just in a unsecured, web facing database?
Should I be demanding that they remove my details immediately?
Am I over reacting a little?