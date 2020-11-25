invisibleman18

Anyone had a good experience buying a custom made suit online? And if so from where?



Finding it very difficult to get a suit for my wedding as being on the short and not slim side nothing off the shelf fits properly. I'm used to getting trousers shortened but the jacket is much more difficult. Looks like made to measure is probably the best bet for my height and body shape but that is obviously extremely expensive here and would probably mean having to scale back something else. Have found some fairly cheap options online but I guess it's more risky than getting it made by the person who actually does the measurements and being able to have a fitting before the finished product etc.



Any tips or recommendations?