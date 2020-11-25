Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Tailored Suits Advice Needed
invisibleman18

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280074 25-Nov-2020 10:42
Anyone had a good experience buying a custom made suit online? And if so from where?

Finding it very difficult to get a suit for my wedding as being on the short and not slim side nothing off the shelf fits properly. I'm used to getting trousers shortened but the jacket is much more difficult. Looks like made to measure is probably the best bet for my height and body shape but that is obviously extremely expensive here and would probably mean having to scale back something else. Have found some fairly cheap options online but I guess it's more risky than getting it made by the person who actually does the measurements and being able to have a fitting before the finished product etc.

Any tips or recommendations?

Handsomedan
4644 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2610309 25-Nov-2020 11:06
Where are you located? 




invisibleman18

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2610312 25-Nov-2020 11:13
Wellington. Sorry should have included that!

MikeAqua
6775 posts

Uber Geek


  #2610316 25-Nov-2020 11:15
The guy on dixon st is good.




Mike



kiwi_64
220 posts

Master Geek


  #2610366 25-Nov-2020 12:22
Have had M2M suits made by both Crane Brothers and Working Style recently. (6 week lead time IIRC)

 

Both had similar pricing and exceptional service.

 

Both currently located in Woodward St

 

 

 

Good luck

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2610381 25-Nov-2020 12:26
kiwi_64:

 

Have had M2M suits made by both Crane Brothers and Working Style recently. (6 week lead time IIRC)

 

Both had similar pricing and exceptional service.

 

Both currently located in Woodward St

 

 

 

Good luck

 

 

Rob from Crane has retired, and the Wellington branch has now closed. Crane suits are better than Working Style, but WS is still pretty decent.

invisibleman18

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2610382 25-Nov-2020 12:27
Thanks. Do you know the rough starting price for them?

duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2610431 25-Nov-2020 12:33
invisibleman18: Thanks. Do you know the rough starting price for them?

 

From Working Style's website: "With a 50% initial deposit, tailor made suits start at $1890. Additional trousers start from $549, waistcoats start from $499, tailor made jackets start from $1465 and tailor made shirts start from $299."

 

It also says 4-6week lead time, with a few extra around holidays.



kiwi_64
220 posts

Master Geek


  #2610435 25-Nov-2020 12:38
BlinkyBill:

 

Rob from Crane has retired, and the Wellington branch has now closed. Crane suits are better than Working Style, but WS is still pretty decent.

 

 

Yeah, that's a pain.  Rob was great.  I do note that the Crane Brother website lists John Mangham as a Wellington contact (albeit with an 09 phone number)

invisibleman18

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2610439 25-Nov-2020 12:46
duckDecoy:

invisibleman18: Thanks. Do you know the rough starting price for them?


From Working Style's website: "With a 50% initial deposit, tailor made suits start at $1890. Additional trousers start from $549, waistcoats start from $499, tailor made jackets start from $1465 and tailor made shirts start from $299."


It also says 4-6week lead time, with a few extra around holidays.



Thanks. That's beyond me unfortunately which I guess is why I'm looking at overseas online options.

duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2610445 25-Nov-2020 12:54
invisibleman18: Finding it very difficult to get a suit for my wedding as being on the short and not slim side nothing off the shelf fits properly. I'm used to getting trousers shortened but the jacket is much more difficult.

 

Perhaps pop into one of the tailors and ask whether they think it is possible to fix jacket/pants for you, they might have some suggestions of a type of jacket style that can be altered successfully.  Go to a decent tailor, rather than the sort you find in the mall.

 

I am guessing this was the tailor someone above suggested in dixon st:  https://www.toplinetailors.co.nz/

