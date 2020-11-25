Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: What are your neighbours like?
MikeAqua

6775 posts

Uber Geek


#280081 25-Nov-2020 13:17
It's world neighbour day (according to AM Show today).

 

What are your neighbours like?  Between work and outdoor hobbies I hardly ever see mine.  But they are all very nice and one gives me quinces, which I really like.

 

 




Mike

Handsomedan
4644 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2610534 25-Nov-2020 14:11
We have two neighbours - one on the corner and one on the side (we have bush reserve on the other side) 

 

We know one of them - quiet and nice enough. 

 

Never see the other ones  - they keep to themselves. 

 

 

 

People across the road are nice enough - we wave. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

rb99
2379 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2610541 25-Nov-2020 14:13
All seem very nice, though we only ever see one.

 

They do have their aggravating habits (unlike myself obviously), one seems to be the local chainsaw king and another cannot do anything (anything) without whistling..




rb99

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610544 25-Nov-2020 14:18
My neighbours are awesome but 1 likes to sing out loud when doing the gardening with headphones on LOL



muppet
2315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2610549 25-Nov-2020 14:24
My neighbours are awesome. Old retired couple - they help us out sometimes, we help them out sometimes.  They look out for us, we look out for them.

 

We've had a few different people move into the next door house (our section borders 3 roads so we've only got one true "next door" neighbour) and they've all be lovely people.

 

Over the road is an old guy who's also the nicest bloke you'd ever meet.

 

We're lucky as.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11906 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610564 25-Nov-2020 14:38
Direct neighbors? Great, no issues.

 

One a few doors away, they can see right into our property etc, and complains about everything. We've had dog control, pool inspectors, CYFS all visit over the years generated for that guys complaints (and all been for nothing). 

 

Noone around here can stand him - he even polices his recycling bin to the point of going through it, and if he knows something isn't his, takes it out, and puts it in the "offenders" driveway. His introduction to a new neighbor was "hi, we don't like loud noises, children yelling etc" - pity the new neighbors had a 4-year-old who liked to play the vuvuzela though out the day :D We told the new one to ignore him and do what you like.

 

The previous property, behind us, we swear they held swinger parties every Tuesday night due - then their kids smashed one of our windows with a ball (accident) and when we followed up with the parents about it, got a "youve got insurance" - their eldest son then ended up in a lot of trouble regarding a vehicle vs person incident - ended up in the news etc.

 

A neighbor who shared our drive, was great fun, had an absolute nutter of a girlfriend who would lose the plots and smash things, then hit my wife's car with her own, smashed windows etc. We'd sit on our deck and watch all this stuff unfold.

 

Then one day I get called home because there were about 10 cop cars in the drive - the neighbor was being raided because he was tied up with a store that "sold equipment to let you grow cabbages in your wardrobe".  We ended up with a cop or two questioning us about our relationship with him because we let him park a car in front of our garage.

 

Neighbors over all, love 'em and hate 'em ;)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2610567 25-Nov-2020 14:45
MikeAqua:

 

What are your neighbours like?

 

 

I'm quite sure they are as bad as I imagine them to be.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15414 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2610633 25-Nov-2020 16:38
No idea. I don't think I've ever seen them.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



vexxxboy
3821 posts

Uber Geek


  #2610634 25-Nov-2020 16:42
on one side we have a racist Maori who thinks we should go back to where we came from and it's their land and we have no right to be here, lucky there is a big fence in between us and on the other a Sri lankan lady who is renting and doesn't speak much English.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2610639 25-Nov-2020 16:46
We have retired elderly couple to our left (awesome) and working late 50's couple to our right (awesome). The working couple just sold their house so it would be interesting to see who moves in and what they are like. Our neighborhood in general is awesome. Everyone says hi to each other and both my neighbors always spend few minutes for a good chat.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

qwertee
548 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2610658 25-Nov-2020 16:56
Neighbours across the road are awesome.  We watch out for each other when we go away 

 

Others - a friendly wave.  One adjacent is a rental so we keep getting a new lot every year!

 

 

Behodar
8237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610659 25-Nov-2020 16:57
Next door: No current complaints. At one point their ~20 year old was having friends over on weekends that made a racket past midnight, but I think one of the other neighbours may have complained because for the past few months they've always stopped before 10:00.

 

Up the back: Not much to say; they work long hours and are hardly ever there.

 

On the other side: Due to topography the house is accessed from the next street and I haven't actually met them. However one of them plays the drums at random hours, including in the middle of the night. Thankfully I can shut out the noise by closing a couple of windows.

 

As for me: I try to be quiet and not meddle in anyone else's business.

lNomNoml
1676 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2610736 25-Nov-2020 18:52
They keep quiet and leave me alone, the best kind.

afe66
2874 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2610742 25-Nov-2020 19:20
Two sets of neighbours great we have keys to each others house. Third neighbour fine low maintenance.

Couple of houses over there's a nutter who did not want her street verge cut as she wanted to grow "a meadow". Even though I think its council land. A couple up from her assumed she was away in holiday house and thought they would do the neighbourly thing and mowed it.

Holy sxxxt !! Was she pissed. Signs on power poles. Reward for identifying the vandal..

Everyone is keeping their head down.

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2610743 25-Nov-2020 19:20
Our neighbors are fantastic (which makes me think we might be the crap neighbor...)

We have 3 direct neighbors. We know two of them well and often talk over the fence and help each other out .
The third keep to themselves mostly. But we've never had an issue with them.

Interestingly, the neighbors we don't know well are over a fairly high fence. The others are over lower fences.

The neighbors across the street are also good. There has been one drunken incident early on, I went over at 1am and told them that the drunken burnouts were unacceptable, and there's been no issue in the few years since.

tdgeek
26257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610809 25-Nov-2020 20:19
andrewNZ: Our neighbors are fantastic (which makes me think we might be the crap neighbor...)

We have 3 direct neighbors. We know two of them well and often talk over the fence and help each other out .
The third keep to themselves mostly. But we've never had an issue with them.

Interestingly, the neighbors we don't know well are over a fairly high fence. The others are over lower fences.

The neighbors across the street are also good. There has been one drunken incident early on, I went over at 1am and told them that the drunken burnouts were unacceptable, and there's been no issue in the few years since.

 

Oh, it wasn't you? :-)

