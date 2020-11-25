Direct neighbors? Great, no issues.

One a few doors away, they can see right into our property etc, and complains about everything. We've had dog control, pool inspectors, CYFS all visit over the years generated for that guys complaints (and all been for nothing).

Noone around here can stand him - he even polices his recycling bin to the point of going through it, and if he knows something isn't his, takes it out, and puts it in the "offenders" driveway. His introduction to a new neighbor was "hi, we don't like loud noises, children yelling etc" - pity the new neighbors had a 4-year-old who liked to play the vuvuzela though out the day :D We told the new one to ignore him and do what you like.

The previous property, behind us, we swear they held swinger parties every Tuesday night due - then their kids smashed one of our windows with a ball (accident) and when we followed up with the parents about it, got a "youve got insurance" - their eldest son then ended up in a lot of trouble regarding a vehicle vs person incident - ended up in the news etc.

A neighbor who shared our drive, was great fun, had an absolute nutter of a girlfriend who would lose the plots and smash things, then hit my wife's car with her own, smashed windows etc. We'd sit on our deck and watch all this stuff unfold.

Then one day I get called home because there were about 10 cop cars in the drive - the neighbor was being raided because he was tied up with a store that "sold equipment to let you grow cabbages in your wardrobe". We ended up with a cop or two questioning us about our relationship with him because we let him park a car in front of our garage.

Neighbors over all, love 'em and hate 'em ;)