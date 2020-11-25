It's world neighbour day (according to AM Show today).
What are your neighbours like? Between work and outdoor hobbies I hardly ever see mine. But they are all very nice and one gives me quinces, which I really like.
We have two neighbours - one on the corner and one on the side (we have bush reserve on the other side)
We know one of them - quiet and nice enough.
Never see the other ones - they keep to themselves.
People across the road are nice enough - we wave.
All seem very nice, though we only ever see one.
They do have their aggravating habits (unlike myself obviously), one seems to be the local chainsaw king and another cannot do anything (anything) without whistling..
My neighbours are awesome but 1 likes to sing out loud when doing the gardening with headphones on LOL
My neighbours are awesome. Old retired couple - they help us out sometimes, we help them out sometimes. They look out for us, we look out for them.
We've had a few different people move into the next door house (our section borders 3 roads so we've only got one true "next door" neighbour) and they've all be lovely people.
Over the road is an old guy who's also the nicest bloke you'd ever meet.
We're lucky as.
Direct neighbors? Great, no issues.
One a few doors away, they can see right into our property etc, and complains about everything. We've had dog control, pool inspectors, CYFS all visit over the years generated for that guys complaints (and all been for nothing).
Noone around here can stand him - he even polices his recycling bin to the point of going through it, and if he knows something isn't his, takes it out, and puts it in the "offenders" driveway. His introduction to a new neighbor was "hi, we don't like loud noises, children yelling etc" - pity the new neighbors had a 4-year-old who liked to play the vuvuzela though out the day :D We told the new one to ignore him and do what you like.
The previous property, behind us, we swear they held swinger parties every Tuesday night due - then their kids smashed one of our windows with a ball (accident) and when we followed up with the parents about it, got a "youve got insurance" - their eldest son then ended up in a lot of trouble regarding a vehicle vs person incident - ended up in the news etc.
A neighbor who shared our drive, was great fun, had an absolute nutter of a girlfriend who would lose the plots and smash things, then hit my wife's car with her own, smashed windows etc. We'd sit on our deck and watch all this stuff unfold.
Then one day I get called home because there were about 10 cop cars in the drive - the neighbor was being raided because he was tied up with a store that "sold equipment to let you grow cabbages in your wardrobe". We ended up with a cop or two questioning us about our relationship with him because we let him park a car in front of our garage.
Neighbors over all, love 'em and hate 'em ;)
I'm quite sure they are as bad as I imagine them to be.
No idea. I don't think I've ever seen them.
on one side we have a racist Maori who thinks we should go back to where we came from and it's their land and we have no right to be here, lucky there is a big fence in between us and on the other a Sri lankan lady who is renting and doesn't speak much English.
Neighbours across the road are awesome. We watch out for each other when we go away
Others - a friendly wave. One adjacent is a rental so we keep getting a new lot every year!
Next door: No current complaints. At one point their ~20 year old was having friends over on weekends that made a racket past midnight, but I think one of the other neighbours may have complained because for the past few months they've always stopped before 10:00.
Up the back: Not much to say; they work long hours and are hardly ever there.
On the other side: Due to topography the house is accessed from the next street and I haven't actually met them. However one of them plays the drums at random hours, including in the middle of the night. Thankfully I can shut out the noise by closing a couple of windows.
As for me: I try to be quiet and not meddle in anyone else's business.
andrewNZ: Our neighbors are fantastic (which makes me think we might be the crap neighbor...)
We have 3 direct neighbors. We know two of them well and often talk over the fence and help each other out .
The third keep to themselves mostly. But we've never had an issue with them.
Interestingly, the neighbors we don't know well are over a fairly high fence. The others are over lower fences.
The neighbors across the street are also good. There has been one drunken incident early on, I went over at 1am and told them that the drunken burnouts were unacceptable, and there's been no issue in the few years since.
