Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicGST for item shipped by shipito
kail85

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280083 25-Nov-2020 13:30
Send private message

If I order something from bestbuy us then use the shipito to forward my parcel to nz, do I need to pay GST? unlike youshop, shipito doesn't colelct GST. Thanks.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Oblivian
6584 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2610492 25-Nov-2020 13:33
Send private message

What does this mean for Shipito services?

 

For any purchased valued at $1,000 NZD or greater

 

  • Shipito will NOT collect GST and you are required to remit payment directly to the New Zealand Taxation Office.

For any purchased valued at $1,000 NZD or less

 

  • If you have an New Zealand IRD on file with Shipito, you will not have to pay the taxes at mail out but can submit the fees to the New Zealand Government with your regular quarterly tax payment.

 

  • If you DON'T have an New Zealand IRD on file with Shipito, postage and processing fees will be assessed a 15% GST at the time of shipping.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610494 25-Nov-2020 13:33
Send private message

Good question. Gst is charged by dealers who are registered with the nz govt. If not registered then no gst below $1000.

I'm guessing yes... Even Aliexpress is registered so shipito likely would be registered.

But that's no more than a guess




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Kyanar
3434 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2611120 26-Nov-2020 13:08
Send private message

As a curiousity, notice the poor grammar of their statement, and the errors such as "quarterly tax payment". It makes a lot more sense if you s/New Zealand/Australian/ and s/IRD/ABN/



jasonbug
50 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2611175 26-Nov-2020 14:07
Send private message

kail85:

 

If I order something from bestbuy us then use the shipito to forward my parcel to nz, do I need to pay GST? unlike youshop, shipito doesn't colelct GST. Thanks.

 



Just because a company doesn't collect GST on your behalf, why would you think you would be exempt from paying it?

surfisup1000
5073 posts

Uber Geek


  #2611185 26-Nov-2020 14:28
Send private message

jasonbug:

 

kail85:

 

If I order something from bestbuy us then use the shipito to forward my parcel to nz, do I need to pay GST? unlike youshop, shipito doesn't colelct GST. Thanks.

 



Just because a company doesn't collect GST on your behalf, why would you think you would be exempt from paying it?

 

 

Because the GST exemption threshold on imports is $1000. In practice you don't pay GST if the foreign retailer/shipper does not collect it. 

jasonbug
50 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2611198 26-Nov-2020 14:50
Send private message

surfisup1000:

 

Because the GST exemption threshold on imports is $1000. In practice you don't pay GST if the foreign retailer/shipper does not collect it. 

 



Ah, fair enough, sorry for that.
I missed this change - looks like it's been in effect for a year already 🤦 

The $1000 limit is much more user friendly than the last duty calculator.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 