If I order something from bestbuy us then use the shipito to forward my parcel to nz, do I need to pay GST? unlike youshop, shipito doesn't colelct GST. Thanks.
For any purchased valued at $1,000 NZD or greater
kail85:
jasonbug:
kail85:
Just because a company doesn't collect GST on your behalf, why would you think you would be exempt from paying it?
Because the GST exemption threshold on imports is $1000. In practice you don't pay GST if the foreign retailer/shipper does not collect it.
surfisup1000:
