New Zealand Government to declare a climate emergency
freitasm

#280107 26-Nov-2020 18:59
This is not a politics thread. 

 

 

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today.                                      

 

“We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit from us.

 

“Declaring a climate emergency is a clear statement of the Government’s intent to address this crisis.

 

“It will build on the significant progress we made last term putting in place one of the world’s most ambitious frameworks for long-term, meaningful climate action.  

 

“However, the only way to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis and build a zero carbon New Zealand that meets the needs of everyone, is to take action.

 

“Today’s Speech from the Throne outlined that climate change will be a priority for this Government.

 

“Over the next three years the Government will develop policy to ensure the declaration is backed with action to bring emissions down.

 

“Every part of Government will have an important role to play in this. And we know there is no time to waste. According to the world’s leading scientists we have just over nine years left to cut global warming emissions in half.

 

“And so, while the window of opportunity is small and the task is large, this Government has shown again and again that we are equal to the challenge ahead,” James Shaw said.

 




 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 17
Geektastic
  #2611468 26-Nov-2020 22:28
Whatever.





Zeon
  #2611472 26-Nov-2020 22:42
So what's this going to achieve?

 

Countries like China and India will keep increasing emissions. Countries like Nigeria are going to see a massive increase in population from 206mil today to 730mil by 2100. Nigeria is an oil rich country and greater proportions of their population are moving into the middle class alongside the increase in energy consumption that that entails.

 

We may be able to pat ourselves on the back but the rest of the world will move on and climate change doesn't distinguish in the source of the emissions.

 

Better to focus on moving to higher ground.




KrazyKid
  #2611476 26-Nov-2020 22:53
With that attitude want should anyone do anything. There is always someone next door who is bigger, better etc.

Why should Dunedin do anything, Auckland is much bigger?

Maybe I should say why do anything, I'm fifty, I'll be dead before you young folks have to deal with the problems.



gzt

gzt
  #2611477 26-Nov-2020 23:01
New Zealand Government to declare a climate emergency

Good move. Hopefully this sparks some serious action.

Handle9
  #2611497 27-Nov-2020 02:12
gzt:
New Zealand Government to declare a climate emergency

Good move. Hopefully this sparks some serious action.

 

It won't

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2611498 27-Nov-2020 03:28
Zeon:

 

So what's this going to achieve?

 

 

It will give them and councils a self-awarded mandate to slow down and narrow-down more city and suburban streets to punish car drivers, build more unused cycle lanes, justify continuing the ban on oil and gas exploration, continue or increase high petrol taxes, etc - all things that restrict growth in NZ and diminish our actual quality of life.




MikeB4
  #2611505 27-Nov-2020 06:51
About time. It is a start and a lot more needs to be done urgently. The "whatever" "it won't" are the attitudes that got the planet in the crisis we and future generations are in now. Economic growth at the cost of the planet is fools growth.

 

 



Handle9
  #2611508 27-Nov-2020 06:58
MikeB4:

About time. It is a start and a lot more needs to be done urgently. The "whatever" "it won't" are the attitudes that got the planet in the crisis we and future generations are in now. Economic growth at the cost of the planet is fools growth.


 



Suggesting that a meaningless gesture won't accomplish anything is hardly what got the planet into a crisis. Actually taking some form of action would be a different story but that would require sacrifice and cost the government votes. There hasn't been an appetite for that in any way for several governments now.

MikeB4
  #2611509 27-Nov-2020 07:02
Too many have the attitude the government and the other guy have to do something absolving themselves of responsibility. 

Handle9
  #2611510 27-Nov-2020 07:12
MikeB4:

Too many have the attitude the government and the other guy has to do something absolving themselves of responsibility. 



If it's a climate emergency then there needs to be some form of action. If there is no action there is no actual commitment from the government. That is a very clear message that climate change doesn't really matter to them.

If there is no action from the government how does change actually happen? Caring and pixie dust?

Other jurisdictions have enacted regulations that mandate changes in emmisions. That would be a meaningful step to actually slowing down climate change. It would also require a change in lifestyle for many people which isn't politically palatable.

Outside of regulation what is your solution for climate change that will cause people and organisations to take action?

Dingbatt
  #2611515 27-Nov-2020 07:29
Just like the overuse of the word “Crisis”, the overuse of “Emergency” reduces its impact. In an atmosphere where everything is overhyped it loses its urgency. You end up with people in either utter despair or shrugging their shoulders and saying “whatever” because it appears too big a problem.

 

I struggle with this not belonging in the politics thread though. After all the announcement was made at the opening of Parliament. But I guess there isn’t a separate religion thread.*

 

 

 

*I acknowledge this is entirely the purview of the BDFL.




Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2611529 27-Nov-2020 08:23
There will be action. There will be endless bitching and moaning and whinging about higher costs and more limitations. There will be complaining, long and loud, about all the things we used to take for granted that we can't do anymore. There will be ceaseless criticism of oppressive left-wing government that wants to ruin our lives just for the hell of it. People will whine, 'why me?', as they are asked to give up just a little bit for the sake of all. 

 

 

 

 




networkn
  #2611530 27-Nov-2020 08:33
Rikkitic:

 

There will be action. There will be endless bitching and moaning and whinging about higher costs and more limitations. There will be complaining, long and loud, about all the things we used to take for granted that we can't do anymore. There will be ceaseless criticism of oppressive left-wing government that wants to ruin our lives just for the hell of it. People will whine, 'why me?', as they are asked to give up just a little bit for the sake of all. 

 

 

Well, that is their contribution and this is yours, equally pointless on both counts.

 

The government will make a few pointless changes whilst making a huge deal out of it, Ardern will give a speech or two, millions will be spent, some greenwashing will occur, and in the end next to nothing will change.

 

 

Geektastic
  #2611531 27-Nov-2020 08:33
Given that several scientific studies have concluded that having fewer children is the single greatest thing you can do to contribute to reducing this problem, I wonder if the “emergency” will see the government champion that concept?

$10 says not.





Fred99
  #2611538 27-Nov-2020 08:55
Zeon:

 

Countries like China and India will keep increasing emissions.

 

 

Maybe not China.

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2020-11-22/china-s-2060-climate-pledge-inside-xi-jinping-s-secret-plan-to-end-emissions?srnd=premium-asia

 

Of course you could argue that their motivation to be carbon neutral is influenced by them being a net importer of FF - so the shift away could be of net economic benefit to their economy.  On the other side, net exporters of FF are quite effective at pushing climate change denialism / undermining science.

