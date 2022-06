(not all police are digital, depends on region - 3 main centres sure are)

Fire have new UHF handhelds and so on. And starting to move in that direction. But for the most part still VHF

Airband on the 92xlt is rather spotty, I hear stuff overhead coming into CHC. And very little tower unless at the airfield. Mainly use it for photos. Work out when things with a special livery, or cool plane due in and be ready. Or catch them rockn' and rollin in on strong windy days :)

Other than that, yeah. Not a lot out of them that isn't commercial flightplans and ground movements. Or local airfield air-to-air or un-controlled VFR procedure announcement.