I saw there was 10% off site wide on The Market so thought I'd finally upgrade and get an iPhone from Noel Leeming. All was going well, on the item's page they offer the 10% code below the add to cart button, but at checkout it rejected the code. In the fine print it says excludes Apple, among many other things.

I considered this misleading, why offer the code on the item's page if you can't use it, or am I being unreasonable?

Screenshot of the page