So we have been receiving mail items from a UK bank (bank statement I think) at our address for the last couple of years.

The correspondence is not ours.

It has a return address in the UK on the back.

They don't seem to be sent more than once or twice a year, but my question is:

If I just write 'Return to sender/not this address" on the front and pop it in a mailbox, will it actually get sent back to the UK or am I just wasting my time?