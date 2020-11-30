Last evening we were startled with a sharp crack-type sound so we hunted around with no result but then my wife had a look in the fridge and eventually found a bottle of Kombucha at the back that had shot the cap off with an impressive amount of mushy ice!

First thoughts were that the fridge must have been too cold so checked the temp and it was OK. But after a night's sleep I have figured out what happened. The Kombucha had fermented in the bottle and built up a high pressure that finally blew the top off and it was the sudden decompression that caused the big loss of temp and the ice forming!

Interesting science lesson🙂

The other Kombucha bottle was emptied in the sink. They were given to my wife and she had no intention of drinking them so now we have a bit of freed up space for more beer cans!! Never seen them explode. Perhaps because they don't sit there for ages!