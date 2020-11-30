Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RIP Darth Vader Actor Dave Prowse
networkn

27240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280153 30-Nov-2020 09:30
Send private message

Died at 85, after a short unspecified illness. 

 

Always a little sad to see an Icon pass on. 

 

Rest in Peace.

 

 

wellygary
6626 posts

Uber Geek


  #2613077 30-Nov-2020 09:51
Send private message

"Always use the Green Cross Code, because I won't be there when you cross the road"

 

From all accounts a very dear sweet soul RIP

 

DarthKermit
5346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2613095 30-Nov-2020 10:11
Send private message

Very sad news. So many of the original Star Wars cast have passed away now. You are one with the force now.

Handsomedan
4656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2613150 30-Nov-2020 11:17
Send private message

wellygary:

 

"Always use the Green Cross Code, because I won't be there when you cross the road"

 

From all accounts a very dear sweet soul RIP

 

 

 

I remember the Green Cross Code from when I was a young lad...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



networkn

27240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613923 1-Dec-2020 12:55
Send private message

Supposedly Covid19 got him. :(

 

 

