Died at 85, after a short unspecified illness.
Always a little sad to see an Icon pass on.
Rest in Peace.
"Always use the Green Cross Code, because I won't be there when you cross the road"
From all accounts a very dear sweet soul RIP
Very sad news. So many of the original Star Wars cast have passed away now. You are one with the force now.
wellygary:
"Always use the Green Cross Code, because I won't be there when you cross the road"
From all accounts a very dear sweet soul RIP
I remember the Green Cross Code from when I was a young lad...
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Supposedly Covid19 got him. :(