michaelmurfy

Lets face it - 2020 has been rather rubbish for all of us and I wanted to do something to bring a little cheer to one lucky individual so thanks to Twinkly I have a string of lights to give away to hopefully make somebody's Christmas a little better (worth $130.00).

For those interested, I've also done a little review here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=23413

So, if you'd like a chance to win a string of potentially the nicest Christmas Lights currently on the market I'd like to see your Christmas Tree along with your favorite ornament. Get creative and have a bit of fun. Upload a photo, include pets or Children (or spirited children) and as usual don't just do a Google Image Search (Santa always knows!). I'll do a draw on Wednesday the 16th of December and will send you out some lights.

For me, my favorite ornament has to be the one that @JohnK sent me:

Because of this, I'm employing John to be my judge!

General rules: Competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition was posted and the winner will be announced by PM. This giveaway is only open to NZ residents. After confirmation we will post winner's username in this topic. Once confirmed, the winner will receive the prize via post.

And as always, have fun!