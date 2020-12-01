Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicGeekzone giveaway: Twinkly Bud Lights (100 RGB LED String)
michaelmurfy

/dev/ttys0
10960 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280171 1-Dec-2020 01:28
Send private message

 

Lets face it - 2020 has been rather rubbish for all of us and I wanted to do something to bring a little cheer to one lucky individual so thanks to Twinkly I have a string of lights to give away to hopefully make somebody's Christmas a little better (worth $130.00).

 

For those interested, I've also done a little review here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=23413

 

So, if you'd like a chance to win a string of potentially the nicest Christmas Lights currently on the market I'd like to see your Christmas Tree along with your favorite ornament. Get creative and have a bit of fun. Upload a photo, include pets or Children (or spirited children) and as usual don't just do a Google Image Search (Santa always knows!). I'll do a draw on Wednesday the 16th of December and will send you out some lights.

 

For me, my favorite ornament has to be the one that @JohnK sent me:

 

 

Because of this, I'm employing John to be my judge!

 

General rules: Competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition was posted and the winner will be announced by PM. This giveaway is only open to NZ residents. After confirmation we will post winner's username in this topic. Once confirmed, the winner will receive the prize via post.

 

Email notification: this topic may get quite busy, so if you don't want to receive email notifications when new replies are posted, remember to uncheck the "E-mail me when someone replies to this post" option. An unsubscribe option is always sent with every email.

 

And as always, have fun!




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6253 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2613660 1-Dec-2020 04:47
Send private message

Budweiser Light has definite diuretic effect - especially if you down a string of ‘em. Aka twinkly Bud Lights. (I know - this is not intended to be a competition entry).

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Handsomedan
4656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2613739 1-Dec-2020 08:51
Send private message

This is our tree...it's not real, but it's real enough for us hayfever sufferers! 

 

Note the beautifully handcrafted Mr Hankey Xmas decoration courtesy of my eldest son...

 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2613747 1-Dec-2020 09:18
Send private message

 

Work Christmas tree, complete with red and green CAT5e cables and a 3D printed weeping angle topper. 



Geektastic
16673 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613748 1-Dec-2020 09:19
Send private message

What about people who have neither children nor pets? Are they disadvantaged?





michaelmurfy

/dev/ttys0
10960 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613758 1-Dec-2020 09:22
Send private message

Geektastic: What about people who have neither children nor pets? Are they disadvantaged?

 

If you have a Christmas Tree then you're the child at heart.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

IAmArtemis
2 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted

  #2613775 1-Dec-2020 09:51
Send private message

The cats have eaten the tree.

 

Click to see full size

neb

neb
6279 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613918 1-Dec-2020 12:42
Send private message

eracode:

Budweiser Light has definite diuretic effect

 

 

Comment by a Belgian friend, "you can't get drunk off this stuff, you just end up having to pee a lot".



Jashan
67 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2613934 1-Dec-2020 13:19
Send private message

Ready for Christmas. can't wait for presents

 

aSmallChild
21 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #2614174 1-Dec-2020 16:14
Send private message

Please excuse the snoring cat.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6253 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2614225 1-Dec-2020 16:40
Send private message

Jashan:

 

Ready for Christmas. can't wait for presents

 

 

 

Deluded dog thinks it’s Lead Reindeer even though no antlers and no red nose. 😃




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Jashan
67 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2614226 1-Dec-2020 16:46
Send private message

eracode:

 

Jashan:

 

Ready for Christmas. can't wait for presents

 

 

 

Deluded dog thinks it’s Lead Reindeer even though no antlers and no red nose. 😃

 

 

 

 

She in fact is a red nose Lab pitty cross. loves to pose for photos 

nitro
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2614372 1-Dec-2020 21:17
Send private message

would be a huge improvement over the 8-mode lights we currently have!
Click to see full size

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2620 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2614520 2-Dec-2020 08:51
Send private message

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

My fave ornaments. Spiderman plays the theme tune, and Joker has a few things to say.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

trig42
5335 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2614528 2-Dec-2020 08:59
Send private message

Oooh, I love Christmas lights, and I've been drooling over Twinkly for a couple of years.

 

Here's this years tree (same as last years, might still get a real one in the next week or so):

 

 

We decided not to bling it up too much this year, but this ornament is compulsory. SWMBO bought it at Buckingham Palace a couple of years ago.

 

 

 

jamesrt
1232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614575 2-Dec-2020 09:58
Send private message

Click to see full size

 

Our tree is looking a little blue - new smart lights would help a lot!

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





