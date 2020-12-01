I see today that Argentina Rugby Captain Pablo Matera has lost his captaincy over racist comments made 9 years ago. It's not the first time I have seen things like this happen, and not the first time I have wondered about starting this thread.

9 Years is a long time. It seems reasonable he probably doesn't hold those views any longer. Furthermore, he has unreservedly apologised, admitted it was wrong, publically.

Whilst I can understand feeling like he should be punished, I am not sure it solves anything.

I have over my 40 odd years, held views I no longer hold, based on my experiences, my environment and influences at the time, that I no longer hold. I don't think they were nice, or good values to hold, but I didn't know that back then. I would like to think that if I was doing good work, contributing to society, no longer held those views (or expressed them at the least) that I should be able to continue my good work. I sort of feel there should be a statute of limitations on the stupid or harmful things people say, as I think it's entirely possible for people to hold a view and have their minds entirely changed by changes in societal views, influences, experience etc..

I see it a bit in political circles.

In my opinion, people are quick to judge and condemn others, rush to be offended and I often feel that if someone shows geniune remorse and is otherwise contributing, hasn't had an ongoing history of harm in this manner, they should be condemned for holding those views back then, and we should all move on. If he said those things recently, today, or 3 months ago, then I would think sacking him could be a way to show condemnation, but this feels out of whack with any benefit that would occur. The potential good of him to teach others by providing an ongoing example, has greater value than sacking him for a view he states he no longer holds or supports.

I am not in this case, or any other, suggesting his comments were acceptable.

A number of people know me as a big Rugby fan. This is not a me making excuses for a Rugby player, I see it in all walks of life, today was just the example at hand.