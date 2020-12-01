Technofreak:

I was rather shocked at Worksafe's scattergun approach to the charges they are laying with respect to the White Island tragedy. It makes me wonder where it will ever end, especially if Worksafe are successful with their prosecutions.

It is conceivable we may see the end of skiing on Mt Ruapehu. After all that is an active volcano which has been at volcanic activity level 2 (same as White Island was) several times in the past while people gathered for recreational activities. People could easily have been killed during either of the two eruptions there in the 1990's.

What about the Tongariro Crossing? One of the huts there was almost destroyed by erupted rocks during the relatively recent eruption in the area, luckily there was no one the hut at the time.

What other activities will follow? Life as we know may change for the worse.

If there was negligence where the operators were operating outside of their approved operating guidelines there most definitely should be a prosecution. So far I as I am aware there has been no evidence of this. These prosecutions will not bring any loved ones back and I believe the prosecution will put a lot of people through living hell for no benefit.

I think there should be an inquiry of some sort to see What, How, Why, Who, if things could or should have been done differently or better. That way things can be made better in future.

In a prosecution everyone is so focused on protecting their backside there is rarely ever an outcome that makes things better as information gets twisted or manipulated to save peoples bacon. Retribution which is generally the outcome from a prosecution is not the right outcome.

An inquiry is a much better forum for fixing things as the participants are more likely to be open with the facts.

I was quite pleased to see this headline today.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/431829/both-pilot-and-brother-of-whakaari-tour-guide-against-worksafe-charges