Being an Asperger person I have too many to list.



Some:



Food and drink must always be served in the cup or plate on the right hand side of the two on offer.



Tea in some mugs, coffee in others. Down the sink and start again if it’s wrong.



If I don’t know when something in the fridge was opened and this how long it’s been there Etc then I won’t eat it. For example there are three identical jars of jam in the fridge. I only opened one of them so my wife has to eat the other two. I mark the lids when I open them in case she tries to pull a fast one. The labels too in case she thinks swapping the lids will work.



Fried eggs with broken yolk go in the dog.



In the immortal words of Charlie Brown, “You’re weird, Marcie!”