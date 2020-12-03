Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicKogan buying MightyApe
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73891 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#280235 3-Dec-2020 12:16
Send private message

One source (NBR, paywalled) says AU Kogan has bought MightyApe.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73891 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615511 3-Dec-2020 12:17
Send private message

Also from Stuff now: Australia's Kogan.com buys Mighty Ape for $127 million | Stuff.co.nz




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

CokemonZ
800 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2615515 3-Dec-2020 12:21
Send private message

Well done to the MightyApe team. I look forward to a lot more Kogan stock being held in NZ and their ridiculous shipping charges coming down.

davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2615523 3-Dec-2020 12:27
Send private message

Not sure how I feel about this, why is it a good thing another NZ company has been sold to an Australian one.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



CokemonZ
800 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2615528 3-Dec-2020 12:30
Send private message

davidcole:

 

Not sure how I feel about this, why is it a good thing another NZ company has been sold to an Australian one.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agree with the NZ owned sentiment, however for the owners that built it up it's well deserved success and cashout.

 

It is a pity there was no Kiwi company that would match or saw the value.

Valcor
76 posts

Master Geek


  #2615543 3-Dec-2020 12:54

You'd think Mighty Ape infrastructure would be exactly what The Warehouse Group would need to up their game. 

 

Remember when they couldn't keep up with demand in lockdown with some people experiencing a month in delays.  

Handsomedan
4665 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2615548 3-Dec-2020 12:58
Send private message

Valcor:

 

You'd think Mighty Ape infrastructure would be exactly what The Warehouse Group would need to up there game. 

 

Remember when they couldn't keep up with demand in lockdown with some people experiencing a month in delays.  

 

Agree that this seems from the outside to be a perfect opportunity lost for TWL. 

 

I wonder if the quality/range/pricing will be negatively affected..

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

MaxineN
1025 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2615556 3-Dec-2020 13:06
Send private message

That's an excellent move and I'm glad the co founder and CEO Simon keeps his place.

I'm hoping that Kogan just give them access to their inventory but leave the customer service alone.
I shop at Mighty Ape a lot for the customer service. They're miles better than anyone.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



antoniosk
2243 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615574 3-Dec-2020 13:21
Send private message

Sad in a way. I really thought amazon would have snapped him. still thats a good payday, i hope they get most of it.

 

As for kogan... sigh, more cheap rubbish being supplied into NZ. Its starting to feel like the period post the last big recession in the early 90's - 1991-1996 - where there was a big surge in cheap and nasty goods to NZ, at the expensive of any good quality stuff.




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

SaltyNZ
6179 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615584 3-Dec-2020 13:32
Send private message

Happy for the owners of MightyApe, sad that it's almost certainly now going to go to seed with more of the cheap, s****y rubbish that Kogan sells.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

mattwnz
18627 posts

Uber Geek


  #2615589 3-Dec-2020 13:42
Send private message

Based on the profit, it sounds like they got it really cheap. The amount sounds tiny these days. 

LostBoyNZ
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2615590 3-Dec-2020 13:42
Send private message

Wow they only paid $127 million for it? And Mighty Ape estimates a gross profit of $47 million next year alone? At that good of a deal, I'm really surprised no one locally snapped them up.

 

TradeMe had a similar net profit (not the same as gross I know), but sold for NZ$2.56 billion.




Renting Virtual Reality gear New Zealand wide since 2013 - https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/

mattwnz
18627 posts

Uber Geek


  #2615592 3-Dec-2020 13:44
Send private message

Valcor:

 

You'd think Mighty Ape infrastructure would be exactly what The Warehouse Group would need to up their game. 

 

Remember when they couldn't keep up with demand in lockdown with some people experiencing a month in delays.  

 

 

 

 

Maybe it could be seen as reducing competition?. When I heard it had sold, I thought it would be to the warehouse. At least then it could have been owned by some NZ shareholders. They even sell the same sorts of things. 

CruciasNZ
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2615596 3-Dec-2020 13:56
Send private message

I am strongly conflicted by this. On one had I am glad for the owners who built a well-tuned machine from the ground up yet maintained a reputation for quality of product & service (a rarity of late), but on the other hand I strongly dislike Kogan - a lot of cheap products and a poor reputation for customer service (not to mention the adverts, o lord the volume of spam emails I used to get before the "unsubscribe" button finally had an effect).

 

We'll just have to wait and see how much stays the same. Hopefully the Primate subscription will remain as good a deal as it currently does - it seems like it would be a good canary for how Kogan will want things done.




Professional Forum Lurker

tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2615599 3-Dec-2020 14:02
Send private message

Is it possible they needed a cash injection and needed to raise capital in a hurry? Just thinking the other flipside, there could very well be caveats to the sale that dictate what they can cannot do for a period of time.

 

Whilst MANY good companies have been bought and gutted by greedy CEO's who wanted out, a few CEO's were willing to see a buy out as a means to an end. Heck they could still be running the company for the time being.

 

 

 

Just saying, don't just jump to negative conclusions. Not yet anyway.. 

mattwnz
18627 posts

Uber Geek


  #2615600 3-Dec-2020 14:08
Send private message

LostBoyNZ:

 

Wow they only paid $127 million for it? And Mighty Ape estimates a gross profit of $47 million next year alone? At that good of a deal, I'm really surprised no one locally snapped them up.

 

TradeMe had a similar net profit (not the same as gross I know), but sold for NZ$2.56 billion.

 

 

 

 

Exactly. Would have been a good investment for many. Wonder why they didn't list it on the stock exchange. It was almost NZs equivalent of Amazon, and had good potential. We know how well Amazon stocks have done. Could have been a good investment for mum and dad investors instead of just buying houses. Such a pity. 

 

IMO we should do more to keep good successful companies in NZ ownership, even if they get listed on the NZX. 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 