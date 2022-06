E3xtc: haha fair call - its an outside shed/storage cabinet, that the hinges have been ceasing/rusting over winter, so now the additional force needed to open the hinges is pulling the hinges off the cabinet. My argument is that if the hinges are not able to withstand outside elements then its not fit for purpose.

If the whole shed were rusting, I'd agree. Same would apply to UV damage over a few years, which we've had had refunds for.

If it's only the hinges, I'd not consider that a substantial failure which would amount to the whole product not being suitable for its intended use. A repair is probably the most you can expect.