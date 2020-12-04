Received an SMS this morning from +61478888396 & it seems suspicious. Has anybody else come across this number?

== Message content ==

We have attempted to deliver ur package UPS016..., but there is an unpaid customs charge. Follow the instructions here: https://SNIP

== end ==

I didn't order anything from Australia and I don't have any parcels currently being shipped via UPS.

As carefully as I could I followed the link which led to https://SNIP which is a nginx server with a 403 Forbidden error.

Thanks for your input

Edit: Removed "possible" from the title.