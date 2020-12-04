Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Who is +61 478 888396? SPAM warning
ANglEAUT

1681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280256 4-Dec-2020 10:33
Received an SMS this morning from +61478888396 & it seems suspicious. Has anybody else come across this number?

 

== Message content ==

 

We have attempted to deliver ur package UPS016..., but there is an unpaid customs charge. Follow the instructions here: https://SNIP

 

== end ==

 

 

 

I didn't order anything from Australia and I don't have any parcels currently being shipped via UPS.

 

As carefully as I could I followed the link which led to https://SNIP which is a nginx server with a 403 Forbidden error.

 

 

 

Thanks for your input

 

 

 

Edit: Removed "possible" from the title.

 

 




sidefx
3607 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2616245 4-Dec-2020 10:37
Very common scam

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/ups-courier-scam-thousands-of-kiwis-targeted-by-bogus-package-delivery-text/TTXBIGM7ECZJ4L6H24V5LSIQ54/ 




taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2616247 4-Dec-2020 10:37
You probably want to remove the links out of your post incase the malicious links do go live again.

 

I've seen a few people reporting similar texts, but the numbers change all the time - You can report Spam SMS's to the DIA by forwarding the text to 7726 (http://dia.govt.nz/Spam-Complain-About-TXT-Spam)




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10966 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616248 4-Dec-2020 10:39
Removed the links but it is indeed a scam SMS. I got one this morning too.




Batman
Mad Scientist
27723 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616249 4-Dec-2020 10:45
yup i got the scam a few days ago.

 

i clicked on it to verify it was a scam (not sure how else to do it!) and didn't go further into it




Batman
Mad Scientist
27723 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616250 4-Dec-2020 10:45
also can OP change the title to remove the word possible .. it's definitely a scam




Dratsab
3800 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616252 4-Dec-2020 10:46
I got it too. Was pleased to finally get something like this after missing out for so many years. I gleefully hit the 'report as spam' option for the first time ever. 

nitro
460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2616260 4-Dec-2020 11:00
looks like the cycle is on the up again... i got one recently that says:

 

Your Cell No. Won $820,000.00,ON samsug/COVIDA19, SEND NAME, MOBILE No. To Email: xxxx

 

if it were only true...

 

 



ANglEAUT

1681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2616264 4-Dec-2020 11:02
Thanks for the quick reply.

 

 

 

taneb1: You probably want to remove the links out of your post in case the malicious links do go live again.

 

michaelmurfy: Removed the links ...

 

I wanted the bit.do link there so that others can compare it to what they had received & that various web crawlers could index & mark it as SPAM. I purposefully removed the hyperlink so that it wasn't a simple click to follow the link. You had to make a conscious choice to follow the link. The second link was already edited & did not contain the full URL.

 

 




ANglEAUT

1681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2616267 4-Dec-2020 11:04
michaelmurfy:

 

Removed the links ...

 

 

Wow, the mods edit's aren't captured in the edit history!




Oblivian
6601 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2616270 4-Dec-2020 11:08
I'm not sure where the data has been sourced, but they are doing regional it seems too.

 

Basically there was a mob of them sent to Kaiapoi users on Monday. Specifically mentioning the township too.

 

 

 

Also on the same day a 'Lotto is looking for Mr or Mrs x in <location> It's regarding the selection of your name. Click here <>'. Similar number CID +61 478 888 660

 

Obviously mass SMS provider and falsified GW/source

 

Decoded the short URL, and it was a new BS domain with survey, submitting the name in the message and the individual code. So potentially they are logging individual numbers of those who click the URL to confirm target too.

 

Short URL decode/sandbox

 

http://checkshorturl.com/ 

 

Most people click, back out, and then delete. But I believe if enough forwarded to DIA they can get the providers to start checking logs and intercept the delivery flow?

 

 

ANglEAUT

1681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2616273 4-Dec-2020 11:16
Step 1: Forward to DIA

 

Step 2: Report as SPAM

 

Don't reverse the steps (Like I did. "Report as SPAM" deletes the message)

 

taneb1: ... You can report Spam SMS's to the DIA by forwarding the text to 7726 (http://dia.govt.nz/Spam-Complain-About-TXT-Spam)

 

Dratsab: ... I gleefully hit the 'report as spam' option for the first time ever. 

 

 




dan

dan
1218 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2616287 4-Dec-2020 12:08
got the same spam.

Geektastic
16684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616290 4-Dec-2020 12:11
I have had a few calls from iffy looking Australian numbers recently.

 

My cast-iron rule is never to answer a call from a number I do not recognise, so off to VM they go and surprise surprise - no message.





xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11916 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616296 4-Dec-2020 12:27
We've been getting hammered at work with calls from the number here : https://www.tellows.com/num/%2B16282390412

 

They call asking for a staff member - for the first couple of weeks, if we said no they weren't available, the call would be disconnected. I then started answering them without a name, and one time I queried as to why they were so keen on talking to this one staff member for a 2 week period - disconnected.

 

Then one time when advised the same staff member was not available again, they asked who I was and what my position was. I didn't tell them but asked who they were and why all the calls - they said "on behalf of Malwarebytes" then disconnected.

 

Other staff had them saying they were from IBM and Microsoft as well as Malwarebytes.

 

Then just a few days ago, called again - they asked my name, so I gave them my first name - "Oh Gavin, we were looking for you actually" (yeah right) and then proceeded to give my full name and work email address "From LinkedIn" was the supposed source. I don't have my work address on my LinkedIn. So think they worked it out (not hard). 

 

They asked if they could send me an email with a report from Malwarebytes about the malware status etc for corporations - I said fine, and that was it. Email has now arrived, looks "legit" as such, and links to a marketing company site. I'll try opening the actual link once I've fired up a VM and see what it is....

 

I messaged Malwarebytes via FB and ask if it was legit - no answer so far. 

 

If all legit, then their marketing partner tactics and call practices borderline on scammy/phishing and they need to review them.

 

We've since blocked the number.




MaxineN
1025 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2617465 7-Dec-2020 12:45
Just got one from 61-478-888-137 offering me 9 jobs. Seems to know your name too.




