Didn't know they launched their expeditition. Apparently landed on 1 Dec
This is cool. Brings back memories
The Rocket world was kinda excited. Because it was a fairly large payload going up on one of their March5s. 18,100-lb. (8,200 kilograms)
Which isn't one of the most known payload delivery mechanisms out there.
Meant to bring back 2Kg of samples. Have they not seen Apollo 18 :P
Fake. It was in a hangar in the desert. 😇
Geektastic:
Back away from the YouTube 😀
Geektastic:
But, cunningly, a *different* hangar, so you can't see the Apollo lander and flag.
So do we :) .. sort of ..
"'Presented to the People of New Zealand by Richard Nixon President of the United States of America'. 'This flag of your nation was carried to the Moon and back by Apollo 11, and this fragment of the Moon's surface was brought to Earth by the crew of that first manned lunar landing'."
https://collections.tepapa.govt.nz/object/64368
Getting the payload back is probably the more technically leg of the mission.... hope it all goes well.....
wellygary:
I am one of the few* people to have touched the moon's surface**. It was gritty, not unlike Mt Arthur limestone.
* A few million out of the 107 billion people that ever lived is still "few".
** Courtesy of NASA at the Cape, a sliver of it brought back by project Apollo. One of the most valuable rocks on Earth.
wellygary:
Getting the payload back is probably the more technically leg of the mission.... hope it all goes well.....
I am sure the team will get stoned if it arrives back safely
MikeB4:
Edited to make it funnier:
There will be dad jokes like this
你摇滚！不，你摇滚！
I'm not a complete idiot, I still have some parts missing.
Why?
I guess its a bucket list item for China's leadership
tdgeek:
And to take over the world mhwhahahahahahaha
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
JaseNZ:
Nah that Pinky and The Brain
JaseNZ:
Thats clearly the long term plan.
MadEngineer: And so begins the race to harvest asteroids
Https://www.statista.com/chart/amp/8093/the-colossal-untapped-value-of-asteroids/
That will take some impressive tractors