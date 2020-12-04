Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
China has moonrocks
Batman

Mad Scientist
27723 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280257 4-Dec-2020 11:00
Didn't know they launched their expeditition. Apparently landed on 1 Dec

 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

MikeB4
17052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2616265 4-Dec-2020 11:03
This is cool. Brings back memories 

Oblivian
6601 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2616279 4-Dec-2020 11:34
The Rocket world was kinda excited. Because it was a fairly large payload going up on one of their March5s. 18,100-lb. (8,200 kilograms)

 

Which isn't one of the most known payload delivery mechanisms out there.

 

Meant to bring back 2Kg of samples. Have they not seen Apollo 18 :P

 

 

 

Geektastic
16684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616288 4-Dec-2020 12:09
Fake. It was in a hangar in the desert. 😇







MikeB4
17052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2616295 4-Dec-2020 12:22
Geektastic:

 

Fake. It was in a hangar in the desert. 😇

 

 

Back away from the YouTube 😀

frankv
5056 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2616324 4-Dec-2020 13:33
Geektastic:

 

Fake. It was in a hangar in the desert. 😇

 

 

But, cunningly, a *different* hangar, so you can't see the Apollo lander and flag.

 

 

wellygary
6632 posts

Uber Geek


  #2616330 4-Dec-2020 13:42
So do we :) .. sort of ..

 

"'Presented to the People of New Zealand by Richard Nixon President of the United States of America'. 'This flag of your nation was carried to the Moon and back by Apollo 11, and this fragment of the Moon's surface was brought to Earth by the crew of that first manned lunar landing'."

 

https://collections.tepapa.govt.nz/object/64368

 

 

 

Getting the payload back is probably the more technically leg of the mission.... hope it all goes well.....

 

 

frankv
5056 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2616339 4-Dec-2020 14:08
wellygary:

 

So do we :) .. sort of ..

 

 

I am one of the few* people to have touched the moon's surface**. It was gritty, not unlike Mt Arthur limestone.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* A few million out of the 107 billion people that ever lived is still "few".

 

** Courtesy of NASA at the Cape, a sliver of it brought back by project Apollo. One of the most valuable rocks on Earth.

 

 



MikeB4
17052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2616343 4-Dec-2020 14:29
wellygary:

 

So do we :) .. sort of ..

 

"'Presented to the People of New Zealand by Richard Nixon President of the United States of America'. 'This flag of your nation was carried to the Moon and back by Apollo 11, and this fragment of the Moon's surface was brought to Earth by the crew of that first manned lunar landing'."

 

https://collections.tepapa.govt.nz/object/64368

 

 

 

Getting the payload back is probably the more technically leg of the mission.... hope it all goes well.....

 

 

 

 

I am sure the team will get stoned if it arrives back safely 

sittingduckz
674 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2616399 4-Dec-2020 16:27
MikeB4:

 

I am sure the team will get stoned if it arrives back safely 

 

 

 

 

Edited to make it funnier:

 

There will be dad jokes like this

 

你摇滚！不，你摇滚！




I'm not a complete idiot, I still have some parts missing.

tdgeek
26277 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616444 4-Dec-2020 19:02
Why?

 

I guess its a bucket list item for China's leadership

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616454 4-Dec-2020 19:43
tdgeek:

 

Why?

 

I guess its a bucket list item for China's leadership

 

 

And to take over the world mhwhahahahahahaha




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

MikeB4
17052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2616463 4-Dec-2020 20:09
JaseNZ:

 

 

 

And to take over the world mhwhahahahahahaha

 

 

 

 

Nah that Pinky and The Brain

tdgeek
26277 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616466 4-Dec-2020 20:13
JaseNZ:

 

And to take over the world mhwhahahahahahaha

 

 

Thats clearly the long term plan.

MadEngineer
3002 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2616471 4-Dec-2020 20:18
And so begins the race to harvest asteroids

Https://www.statista.com/chart/amp/8093/the-colossal-untapped-value-of-asteroids/




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

MikeB4
17052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2616472 4-Dec-2020 20:22
MadEngineer: And so begins the race to harvest asteroids

Https://www.statista.com/chart/amp/8093/the-colossal-untapped-value-of-asteroids/

 

 

That will take some impressive tractors

