After a good rug but not too expensive, what are the best shops for rugs?
We hunted around stores for ready made rugs the right size - that was a problem. Ended up finding something in an outlet store for a retailer (Nood furniture). Something like $300 (IIRC) for a rug with estimated retail of $1500, which is probably actually only $750 as they use the same " half-price sale" trick as Briscoes etc. (IOW don't ever pay full retail for anything that costs more than a plastic teaspoon in stores like that). Anyway we save a few hundred $$$ and can't complain. They get all kinds of things as samples then sell them. Problem is that wasn't on their inventory system, I think the size we wanted was non-standard, you can't look them up on line, happened to be in an outlet store looking at other stuff, there's a stack of rugs, and after a lot of mucking around, there was one "just right" - size, colour, etc.
The other possibility is to find old carpet for sale on TM etc, then get it made up into custom rugs.
Depending on how slippy your wood floor is, you may want to get those sticky mesh underlay rolls sold by all the DIY stores.
No DIY sorry, not sure why this has been put in "Home workshop" LMFAO.
Anywhere north Auckland. Was thinking RugWorld or somewhere like that?