Best place to buy a rug for a wood floor area?
TeaLeaf

4638 posts

Uber Geek


#280272 5-Dec-2020 13:21
Send private message

After a good rug but not too expensive, what are the best shops for rugs?

Geektastic
16696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616660 5-Dec-2020 13:28
Send private message

Where?





Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2616736 5-Dec-2020 17:50
Send private message

We hunted around stores for ready made rugs the right size - that was a problem.  Ended up finding something in an outlet store for a retailer (Nood furniture).  Something like $300 (IIRC) for a rug with estimated retail of $1500, which is probably actually only $750 as they use the same " half-price sale" trick as Briscoes etc. (IOW don't ever pay full retail for anything that costs more than a plastic teaspoon in stores like that). Anyway we save a few hundred $$$ and can't complain. They get all kinds of things as samples then sell them.  Problem is that wasn't on their inventory system, I think the size we wanted was non-standard, you can't look them up on line, happened to be in an outlet store looking at other stuff, there's a stack of rugs, and after a lot of mucking around, there was one "just right" - size, colour, etc. 
The other possibility is to find old carpet for sale on TM etc, then get it made up into custom rugs. 

Geektastic
16696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616774 5-Dec-2020 20:21
Send private message

Where are you? There's a very nice oriental rug shop in Wellington with prices from a few hundred to tens of thousands.







Eva888
1076 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2616776 5-Dec-2020 20:34
Send private message

Turkish manufactured rugs are quite well priced and you can see them on Trade Me via the shops that sell them. You can get all shapes and sizes and will be spoilt for designs both modern and traditional, often there is free delivery. One of the sellers is Rugs Direct in Auckland.

Eva888
1076 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2616783 5-Dec-2020 21:12
Send private message

I just typed in the word 'Rug' in Trade Me and thousands came up. Leave the option for all of NZ as many have free delivery. You are sure to find something.

Scotdownunder
171 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2616826 5-Dec-2020 23:24
Send private message

Depending on how slippy your wood floor is, you may want to get those sticky mesh underlay rolls sold by all the DIY stores.

TeaLeaf

4638 posts

Uber Geek


  #2616958 6-Dec-2020 13:18
Send private message

No DIY sorry, not sure why this has been put in "Home workshop" LMFAO.

Anywhere north Auckland. Was thinking RugWorld or somewhere like that?

Create new topic





