Did they actually throw out 100k cash as advertised?
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/absolutely-disgusted-auckland-crowd-outraged-after-safety-warehouse-100k-cash-drop/GJKR4UKI4WYGM5IUWVPDX27JNU/
According to the article they did give away real money, plus promotional 'money'. Nothing misleading about that, but even if it was and they lied about everything, I hope we see some prosecutions from the disgusting behaviour displayed by some at the event.
The problem is events like this are like gambling. People throw all logic out the door. I mean did he not think the couple of million people who live closer might know as well?
"Wayne Lynch drove up from Palmerston North with his partner, hoping the $120 he spent on petrol would be more than compensated by the cash giveaway"
The actual website for the company looks incredibly dodgy, it's not even the sort of place I'd even give my credit card number to because it looks so much like a scam.
"If something seems too good to be true. It regularly is." I mean for crying out loud - spending your last $120 in petrol to go ANYWHERE without a means to go home is immensely stupid enough.
Tack on "spending your last $120 in petrol to go for a free cash grab where money rains from the sky" and you need your head checked. I'm sorry, my empathy has limits.
This also showed the desperation there is out there for money, and the inequity occurring in NZ. IMO it was a bad type of promotion to run. I remember lolly scrambles as a kids, and they were pretty horrible experiences of greedy kids snatching. Would be 100 times worse with adults and money.
IMO, if the business is doing so well, and if they have 100k to giveway in a lolly scamble, give it to a charity like a hospice. But maybe they don' get as much publicity from doing that.
Looking at the website they do not even have a contact number
"Thorn said some of his staff were bruised when the crowd turned angry, and one man who was in the back seat of the car was taken to hospital after an object thrown through the back window scattered glass into his eyes. He did not yet know whether the injury to the man's eyes was serious."
You mean they weren't kitted out in their own safety gear?!!?
sbiddle: I mean did he not think the couple of million people who live closer might know as well?
There is a real mix of information.
Advertising promoted "We are the peoples company & proud of it, so we're dropping 100,000K in value from the sky in Aotea Square, at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky."
https://thesafetywarehouse.org/collections/event/products/the-drop-auckland?variant=33039980232784
Note the term value. $10k in cash, and $90k in vouchers would technically comply, but would be highly deceptive.
There are some people in the video / quoted by media who got actual money. One kid that found $5 + one guy that got a roll of 5's (total $50 worth), then spend $20 of it with Wilson parking.
There is a quote on the herald (but not stuff), where they say they threw out $100k of real money, + 40k in fake money.
Behavior of the crowed doesn't align with the above, If $100k was thrown in $5's, there would have been quite a few happy people.
Regardless, what a stupid promotion, especially from a company with safety in its name. Somebody must have seen video's of rappers "Making it rain" at clubs in the USA. Quite a different situation where it is a complete surprise, and the crowd is fairly wealthy.
In this case free tickets to the event were issues, and people (mostly desperate) traveled from all over with expectations of getting their hands on real money.
Even with fake money, a few people got injured. Comparisons with kids lolly scrambles was a good one. Very easy to get out of hand, with bigger, stronger kids pushing over smaller ones to catch lollies. Grabbing out of other peoples hands in the commotion is very tempting etc.