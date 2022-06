A thing for coffee is quite a broad area, though if you're going for beans you could go for something from Coffee Supreme perhaps. They have a festive Christmas Cracker blend they release which is a different "Christmasy" blend each year, and then for something different, they have some geisha beans which usually a little different.

https://www.coffeesupreme.com/products/christmas-cracker-filter-blend

https://www.coffeesupreme.com/products/guatemala-la-soledad-rainmaker-gesha

250g of each of those would be about $35 including shipping, though I just remembered their weekend 'deal' was if you get a buy one of their coffee canisters this weekend, they'll fill it will 250g of Christmas Cracker blend. I think they tins are about $25 usually? Just looking to find the email..

Weekend Deals & Steals:

Buy a canister and we'll fill it with beans

Stay fresh with a Coffee Supreme Canister. Grab one this weekend and we’ll fill it with our Christmas Cracker Filter Blend on the house. Every Coffee Supreme canister is handmade and hand-painted by the Kato family in Asakusa, Japan. Available in red, white or black, our customised canisters hold approximately 250g of coffee. This deal is exclusively whole beans only. No need to enter anything at the checkout, we’re on it.

Offer valid from now until midnight Sunday 6th December.

Link to Tins

I tend to avoid anything Civit Cat related coffee wise just because it is a novelty which has been commercialised and thus somewhat industrialises the process and force feeds the civet cats coffee etc.

