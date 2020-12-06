Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How not to run a promotion, fake money drop in Auckland.
Yeah go figure people would be pissed off.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300176194/participants-demand-compensation-after-fake-money-handed-out-at-100k-giveaway




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=280276




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

