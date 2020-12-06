got an email that looks exactly like NZTA email and link that leads to a page that looks like the NZTA website DO NOT ENTER YOUR DETAILS
DO NOT ENTER YOUR DETAILS!
These scams are definitely getting a lot more sophisticated. I am not surprised a lot of people do fall for them. But when NZs banks still send emails with links and PDF attachments, which could also just as easily have been sent from a scammer, they can be very difficult to detect.
I agree @batman. The post linked above is mine form earlier this year and I agree with your comments about it looking exactly like the NZTA site etc. While I was embarrassed to have initially fallen for it (although I stopped before I disclosed any details), it would have to be THE most carefully crafted phishing attempt I have ever seen.
Linux: Did the email contain the number plate to your vehicle?
Batman:Linux: Did the email contain the number plate to your vehicle?
No. Apart from that, it was word for word with the nzta email with same graphics fonts font colour font size.
It also coincided with within a week of the date of my rego renewal date - which makes it even more sophisticated
given they send a notice a month out, its likely coincidence