freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
Administrator

Administrator
#280301 7-Dec-2020 15:03
Just in time for Christmas! I have a SmartVU+ Android TV Freeview Receiver to giveaway, courtesy of the good folks at Freeview

 

The SmartVU+ is compatible with IP, UHF and satellite, so you can stream or tune in fantastic Freeview Live TV channels and all the good stuff on-demand, subscription-free! Watch live TV from terrestrial (wherever there is Freeview coverage), satellite (if you already have a dish) or from streaming (if you don't have Freeview coverage and don't want to install a satellite dish).

 

Access top apps like Netflix, YouTube, Sky Sport Now, Disney+ and download more from Google Play, with support for 4K ULTRA HD + HDR, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4/5.0GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 + EDR.

 

Developed locally, the SmartVU+ comes with Chromecast built-in as well as Google Assistant. It’s priced at $189 and is available from all good electronic stores.

 

To enter, reply below with your current situation - what would you replace with this Android TV box? If you post pictures you get two entries!

 

I will close this competition on Wednesday 16 December and draw a winner then. Only users registered before the date/time of this competition post will be eligible to enter.

 

 

 

 

 

General rules: Competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition was posted and the winner will be contacted by PM. This giveaway is only open to NZ residents. After confirmation we will post winner's username in this topic. Once confirmed, the winner will receive the prize via post.

 

Email notification: this topic may get quite busy, so if you don't want to receive email notifications when new replies are posted, remember to uncheck the "E-mail me when someone replies to this post" option. An unsubscribe option is always sent with every email.

 

Please note this is the device only - the TV is shown as an example of the user interface.




ajw

ajw
  #2617604 7-Dec-2020 15:17
Just a roku stick and smart TV.

Jase2985
  #2617605 7-Dec-2020 15:18
Currently have and are using a DishTV T2200 Freeview box which has been alright but has its little niggles

 

So this would be a good upgrade

 

dipper
  #2617612 7-Dec-2020 15:24
I wouldn't replace, more add to for the kids as I forgot to get an aerial installed for their TV and we can't add one on now so this would give the kids access to freeview channels 



sittingduckz
  #2617613 7-Dec-2020 15:24
I have 2 SmartVU & a Vodafone TV. The SmartVU's are both running Kodi :)

 

 

 

 

You didn't say the image needs to be your current setup :)




zyo

zyo
  #2617617 7-Dec-2020 15:29
Sold my shield and was going to get a chromecast with Google tv. I want to get this a try ;)

CokemonZ
  #2617621 7-Dec-2020 15:39
We largely use the native apps on an LG B6 with webOS 3.0, and man it is starting to feel slow.

 

Also doesn't have freeview or three now.

 

We have an xbox one as well, but it is exceptionally power hungry for watching a movie.

 

This would shake it up.

tehgerbil
  #2617640 7-Dec-2020 16:01
We use an ancient Panasonic DVR and Chromecast for our even more ancient 40" TV.

 

Will take pic tonight



sittingduckz
  #2617643 7-Dec-2020 16:05
tehgerbil:

 

We use an ancient Panasonic DVR and Chromecast for our even more ancient 40" TV.

 

Will take pic tonight

 

 

 

 

Does you camera have a phone on it or do you have one of those 'just a camera' things from the olden days? 🤡 




Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2617654 7-Dec-2020 16:12
I would use it to replace this

 

 

 

 

 

 

Just kidding. Actually I would use it to replace this. Seriously. I use Kodi on this box to watch Freeview and other TV in the bedroom. Anything would be an upgrade.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




hhan
  #2617657 7-Dec-2020 16:14
I am still setting up my first home theater. If I won this one, I will consider to buy a sony 4k tv.

Bananabob
  #2617666 7-Dec-2020 16:24
So we have this real old Dish TV T1050 so it would be great to replace it with the SmartVU. The Android TV being an added bonus.

 

invisibleman18
  #2617691 7-Dec-2020 16:57
Potentially replace the Vodafone TV as it would allow me to watch Spark Sport in my lounge via the Android app.

 

 

 

kotuku4
  #2617698 7-Dec-2020 17:03
4 Quick, Makeshift HDTV Antennas : 8 Steps - Instructablesold dishtv box, not so smart TV.




:)

peejayw
  #2617704 7-Dec-2020 17:27
I have an 80's caravan that I am in the process of making livable. I have a small TV and an old Sky dish, just need the receiver and I would be able to watch TV again.

 

 

 




JarrodM
  #2617715 7-Dec-2020 17:57
Wouldn’t be for me, but for my nana to watch the cricket on spark sport. Currently she’s just rocking a tv (a dumb smart tv - some apps but not spark sport) with sky, have got her internet connectivity now just need a device so she can watch it (currently lent her a spare apple tv I had, but won’t be spare forever so will need it back!)

Included photo of current apple TV set up, simple as for nana with only the spark sport and settings apps visible!
