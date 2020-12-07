Just in time for Christmas! I have a SmartVU+ Android TV Freeview Receiver to giveaway, courtesy of the good folks at Freeview.

The SmartVU+ is compatible with IP, UHF and satellite, so you can stream or tune in fantastic Freeview Live TV channels and all the good stuff on-demand, subscription-free! Watch live TV from terrestrial (wherever there is Freeview coverage), satellite (if you already have a dish) or from streaming (if you don't have Freeview coverage and don't want to install a satellite dish).

Access top apps like Netflix, YouTube, Sky Sport Now, Disney+ and download more from Google Play, with support for 4K ULTRA HD + HDR, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4/5.0GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 + EDR.

Developed locally, the SmartVU+ comes with Chromecast built-in as well as Google Assistant. It’s priced at $189 and is available from all good electronic stores.

To enter, reply below with your current situation - what would you replace with this Android TV box? If you post pictures you get two entries!

I will close this competition on Wednesday 16 December and draw a winner then. Only users registered before the date/time of this competition post will be eligible to enter.

General rules: Competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition was posted and the winner will be contacted by PM. This giveaway is only open to NZ residents. After confirmation we will post winner's username in this topic. Once confirmed, the winner will receive the prize via post.

Please note this is the device only - the TV is shown as an example of the user interface.