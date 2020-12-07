Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicWhat is the actual section size
alisam

604 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280303 7-Dec-2020 15:42
Send private message

Can someone tell me the difference between:

 

Land Area

 

Floor Area (over foundation)

 

DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS

 

 

533.0m2 Land Area

 

 

 

600.0m2 Floor Area (over foundation)

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

floydbloke
2804 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2617628 7-Dec-2020 15:46
Send private message

From that I would derive it's a multistorey building with 600m2  floorspace on a 533.0m2 section




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

sign
11 posts

Geek


  #2617629 7-Dec-2020 15:46
Send private message

Floor area over foundation and Land area should be very different things.

 

 

 

Land area should be the area of the section 

 

 

 

Floor area is typically related to the house plan being shown. If you are looking at a house plan with a floor area greater than your land area I am going to say this is most likely a mistake.

 

 

 

Hard to be sure without actually seeing what you area referring too.

Ge0rge
1432 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2617642 7-Dec-2020 16:05
Send private message

sign:

Floor area over foundation and Land area should be very different things.


 


Land area should be the area of the section 


 


Floor area is typically related to the house plan being shown. If you are looking at a house plan with a floor area greater than your land area I am going to say this is most likely a mistake.


 


Hard to be sure without actually seeing what you area referring too.



Pretty easy to have a two or three story house have more floor area than there is land area...



alisam

604 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2617667 7-Dec-2020 16:24
Send private message

I have re-checked the web site and it's definitely not a 2-storey house.

 

Had a look around at similar properties it is obviously a mistake on their part.

 

Thank you to all. 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

