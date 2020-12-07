Can someone tell me the difference between:
Land Area
Floor Area (over foundation)
DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS
533.0m2 Land Area
600.0m2 Floor Area (over foundation)
From that I would derive it's a multistorey building with 600m2 floorspace on a 533.0m2 section
So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.
Floor area over foundation and Land area should be very different things.
Land area should be the area of the section
Floor area is typically related to the house plan being shown. If you are looking at a house plan with a floor area greater than your land area I am going to say this is most likely a mistake.
Hard to be sure without actually seeing what you area referring too.
I have re-checked the web site and it's definitely not a 2-storey house.
Had a look around at similar properties it is obviously a mistake on their part.
Thank you to all.
